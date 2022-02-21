Renee and Dave “Earl” Snyder moved to their farm on Yochum Road near Townville 30 years ago. After working on the farm for years they decided they needed a proper barn.
When word went out that they needed help, an army of volunteers arrived. This past Saturday, the Snyders woke up to see that the barn was on fire.
Just as when the barn went up, when the community heard they lost the barn, they rallied behind the family, doing everything they can to help.
“Everything that was done for us, given to us, we accepted it as if God himself was giving it out,” said Renee. “This type of generosity doesn’t just happen anywhere.”
The Snyders woke up at 8:15 Saturday morning to a loud boom. Sensing something was wrong, they went to look over the farm.
What they saw was a site a farmer never wants to see. The back corner of their barn was on fire.
Since the barn was made of wood, and wood sided, it didn’t take long before the entire structure went up in flames. They called the fire department, and then ran out to the barn and tried to save what they could. The fire was out by 9:30, with just rubble remaining.
They got a cow and calf out. The barn cat managed to escape and so did a bunny. However, they lost all their equipment, feed, hay and a sow and her 11 babies.
“We have a Gator and a lawn mower left, but everything else we bought on clearance and nickel and dimed over the past 30 years is gone,” said Renee.
Still, being the positive people they are, they were gracious that they were able to save so much.
“It could have been way worse,” said Earl.
When the Snyders moved to Yochum Road 30 years ago they had no intention of staying.
“We were gonna flip the house, but everyone around here was just too nice,” said Renee.
They decided to stay, build their farm, and integrated themselves in the community, getting involved in everything they could.
The former barn itself really exemplifies that community that the Snyders grew to love, and grew to be a part of. It was 23 years ago when they decided they needed a new barn.
They went out and killed a pig, bought a keg, and sent out invitations for a barn raising. The barn was built in a day.
Neighbors, members of the local churches, old college friends, everyone they knew, and some they didn’t, came out to the farm that day.
“This community touched every board, every piece of wood on that barn,” said Renee.
Decades later, when the Snyders were looking at what remained of that barn, many of the same faces stopped by.
“The entire neighborhood came to the house that day and asked what they could do to help,” said Renee.
Others didn’t even ask, but came by with bales of hay. One neighbor came with an excavator clearing rubble and another came with a skid steer.
Those who didn’t have farm equipment came with food. The Snyders said they don’t have any more room in their freezer, as just about everyone came by with chili, cookies, cake and more.
During the interview with The Herald, a lady stopped by with a crockpot full of food.
“These people would put a penny in the pot if that was all they had,” said Renee.
The Snyders wanted to thank the Zook boys, the McComas, the Hunters, Troyers, Vanderhofs, Rhoades and Dunns for all their hard work and dedication getting the farm back on its feet.
They also wanted to thank everyone that came to check on them, brought them food, and of course those who gave monetary donations, even though they said they have received more than enough help.
Rebecca Kelly was one of those neighbors who didn’t have any farm equipment to help with. She has been neighbors with the Snyders for years, and would consider them family friends, but said she isn’t in their inner circle like others who came to help.
When she read about the fire, she knew she had to do something. “Whenever a farmer hears of a barn burning down, they get completely triggered,” said Kelly.
Kelly and her family wanted to help, but also didn’t want to get in the way. Her family runs a small farm, what she calls a “pretend farm.”
Whenever they would need some heavy machinery, the Snyders would be there, and be there with a smile.
While talking about the incident with others, she quickly realized she was not the only person that the Snyders had helped.
“I’m a teacher in Meadville. I would mention the Snyders and people who don’t even live in the area would start talking about how they are just the best people,” she said.
Kelly also realized that so many of these people who knew the Snyders had not heard about the recent tragedy. So she and her husband talked about possibly starting a GoFundMe for the Snyders to help with any purchases they would need to make to get their farm back up and running.
“We thought we could do this, and we wanted the community to know that they need help,” said Kelly.
Word traveled fast, and in just five days the GoFundMe has raised more than $7,000. Kelly was not surprised.
“So many people know of them as giving, involved and helpful people. They donate their time and money all the time,” she said. “In this community if you need help, you know to call the Snyders. They are those kind of people.”
Moving forward, plans are already in the works to have another barn raising. The couple said the farm was an important factor in raising their kids.
“A big part was each kid coming home from hockey practice and having them go milk a cow,” said Earl.
While three of their kids are grown, they still have an 11-year-old growing up.
“We want her to have the same experiences her siblings had,” said Renee.
Thanks to the generosity of their community, that barn will be up much faster than expected, and the Snyder’s are eager to get back to work.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@tituvilleherald.com.
