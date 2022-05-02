A family walked into the office of the Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City with a strange question. They asked the cemetery caretaker if it was possible the grave stone of their loved one, which had been at the same spot for decades, had been moved.
The caretaker rode out to the site of the grave and found the tombstone, right where it had always been. The only difference in the stone is that it was no longer a dingy dark color. It was almost completely white.
After three of four families had come with the same question, the caretaker started saying the clean stones were the work of the Tombstone Whisperer.
However, the stones were not being cleaned by some spirit, but by a woman who did not want any recognition — Melissa Karns. Since 2019, Karns, with help from Wet & Forget, a tombstone cleaner, has cleaned thousands of graves in the area, making them look like they did when the deceased were first put to rest.
“The first time I saw the transformation, it took my breath away. I started crying,” she said. “That was it. After that I was hooked.”
Before Karns, a Cherrytree resident, spent most of her free time cleaning tombstones, she had a different hobby — family genealogy. Karns said she is an old soul, and wanted to connect the dots of her family’s past.
After taking an Ancestry DNA test, and doing some research, she found that for generations her family lived and worked in Cherrytree, Oil City and Titusville. However, just finding the names on a webpage was not enough. She wanted to see them and pay her respects.
“I was raised to respect my elders. I come from a tight knit family,” she said. That led her to FindAGrave.com.
Karns entered her deceased family members information into the website and it told her where their graves were. When Karns went to visit their grave sites, she was disgusted with how dirty the stones were.
“It just didn’t sit right with me seeing those stones look dingy,” she said.
After doing some research, she stumbled upon Wet & Forget, a cleaner that doesn’t hurt the stone. She bought some of the cleaner, and headed back to the cemeteries where her family members rested.
When Karns and her mother, Vanessa Eddy, went to spray the stones, they noticed that so many of the stones around them were dirty. Not being able to stand seeing the dirty stones, Karns started spraying.
Karns even made a rule, never come back from a cemetery with cleaner in her sprayer.
“You often see fake flowers on graves. It means a lot to me knowing that when the family members come back to place new flowers on the grave that they will be amazed at how the stone looks so new and clean,” she said.
For about a year Karns would go maybe once a week and clean the stones. That changed when Karns’ boyfriend’s son was deployed.
Karns said after “the kid” went oversees, it was a tough time for the family. “You find yourself sending and asking for prayers for our soldiers,” she said. “When I first went into a cemetery after he was deployed I sprayed the stone and thanked him for his service and asked them if they could watch over the kid until he returns.”
To help cope with the deployment, Karns said she started “going crazy spraying stones” and was going to cemeteries two or three times a week.
In the years that have passed, Karns has cleaned stones at a dozen cemeteries in the area, including the cemeteries of Jeruselem Corners, Neiltown, Miller Farm, Jamison Corners, Buxton, Rynd Farm, Rynd Farm, Cherrytree Presbyterian, Tarr/Kellog Family, Plummer, Oakland Evangelia, Dempseytown Lutheran, Dempseytown, Wallaceville, Lamey, Calvary, Grove Hill, Franklin Pioneer, Heckathorn Church and Rockland. Karns and her mother often joke about just how many stones they have sprayed.
Karns is not someone who wants recognition for her actions. Part of the reason that she agreed to do an interview was to inspire others, and educate them.
When Karns goes around a cemetery, there is nothing she hates seeing more than bleach stains. She does not blame those who sprayed the stones with bleach, just wishes they knew the consequences of their actions.
Tombstones are fragile. Bleach will leave streaks, and brushing down stones can do even worse.
“When people use bleach they ruin the stone. Wet & Forget is a safe cleaner that offers great results,” she said.
Part of why she sprays so many stones is due to how easy it is. Over the years Karns said more than 100 people after finding out she is the “whisperer” have asked her to clean their family’s stones.
While she usually says yes, as she loves spraying stones, she said she wishes that more people would follow her lead. Karns tries to go through a gallon of cleaner a year. When diluted, that makes five or six gallons. You can buy a gallon of the cleaner for just $30-40 dollars.
Once a stone is sprayed, it can take from a week to six months to see the transformation.
“You can spray 40 stones in 15 minutes. It doesn’t take a long time, and with the results you get, it is a no brainer,” she said. “All you need is the cleaner and a sprayer.”
