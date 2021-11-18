PLEASANTVILLE — Sarah Muir is used to big Thanksgiving feasts. Growing up her entire family would come together for the holiday.
As the years passed, the gatherings became smaller, until everyone had their seperate feasts. Muir traded in her family for the greater Titusville area, and for the fifth year her coffee shop, The Well, will be preparing 500 meals for anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal.
The Well is currently accepting donations of supplies, but they are really in need of delivery drivers on Turkey Day.
The Well is located at 128 S. Main St., Pleasantville, inside Hilltop Discount Grocery. Muir and her team are still accepting names for Thanksgiving meals, and are in need of donations and delivery drivers.
When she was little, Muir and dozens of cousins and her aunts and uncles would all gather for a feast. Over the years, according to Muir, the gatherings diminished. Everyone created their own families and had their own gatherings.
“We always had a huge family Thanksgiving, but as time went on that diminished,” said Muir. Once her mother passed away, everyone really celebrated seperately.
It was Muir’s first year running The Well when she and her sister decided to host their little family gathering at the coffee shop. Used to cooking for many more people, Muir had an idea.
“As long as we are celebrating there we may as well invite the entire community,” she said. What started with people coming to The Well and eating together has changed over the years.
No matter how the logistics have changed, it still involves Muir and volunteers working away in the kitchen to cook for people they will never see eat the food — people they may never meet.
“I was trying to recreate the big family gathering, the old family meals but re-imagined,” she said.
As Muir had to move spaces, it just worked out better for her and volunteers to make the food, and deliver it to those who don’t have a feast of their own to go to.
“People preferred eating in their own homes with their own family,” she said.
For the past couple of years, Muir and her team of volunteers start the week before Thanksgiving cooking food for 500 people. “500 is always our target number,” she said.
Muir cooks three turkeys a day for 10 days, either refrigerating or freezing the meat depending on how far out from Thanksgiving they are. As it gets closer to Turkey Day, more and more volunteers show up to help cook.
On the Tuesday before things really kick into gear, Muir said 20 people can be found cooking.
Muir and her team of volunteers have been delivering meals since the early days of the feasts. Now living in a COVID-19 world, that service has really expanded.
The Well will deliver meals within a 15 mile radius of Pleasantville, that covers most of the Titusville Area School District, including Tionesta, Hydetown, Cherrytree, Titusville and Pleasantville. Muir said while donations are always accepted, what they really need this year is delivery drivers.
Muir hopes that drivers will come forward to help out, saying that it’s a flexible and easy way to help out.
“Some people just deliver one or two meals close to them, others deliver all night,” she said.
Interested drivers should contact Muir and The Well on Facebook, but drivers can just show up, get a few addresses, and deliver. The times that drivers could really be used is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Besides drivers, Muir said they can always use monetary donations. The group is also currently in need of cash, turkeys, potatoes, corn and green beans. The cash is used to buy an item or supply what they did not get enough donations of.
While this next week will be a long one for Muir, The Well staff and her army of volunteers, it is something that Muir is happy to do.
When her mother passed away, Muir always wanted to bring her mother’s dream of opening a soup kitchen/ food pantry to life. Feeding 500 members of the community is in the same vein and Muir feels that it “honors what she always wanted to do.”
If you can stop in and donate supplies, or give your time to help deliver meals, you will certainly find Muir in the kitchen smiling.
“It is my favorite thing to do out of the whole year,” she said.
To get involved you can find more information on The Well’s Facebook page, or contact Muir at (814) 589-7631.
