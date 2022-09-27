Pitt-Titusville has a new president, the sixth in school history. Rick Esch was inaugurated Sunday in a ceremony at Pitt-Bradford where he will also be serving as that institution’s fifth president.
“Wow no pressure, all I have to do is save the world,” Esch joked as he opened his remarks Sunday after several speakers praised his abilities and set the bar high for their expectations as he takes the reins to lead the two schools and its students into the future.
The speakers included the chancellor, provost, a president emeritus and former colleagues. They all praised his work over the last 30 years at Bradford including the last year as interim president.
“When we turned to Rick for interim president we knew we were in good hands,” said University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher.
Provost Ann Cudd called Esch the epitome of the ‘servant leader,’ one who puts the needs of those he leads first.
“Rick has shown deep dedication to Pitt. When he was announced interim president there was a groundswell of support,” she said. “Rick is embedded in the communities he serves.”
Each speaker seemed to agree that Esch works hard to make improvements in himself and each of the jobs he has undertaken throughout his career.
“He possesses a work ethic like no other,” said K. James Evans, retired vice-president and dean of student affairs at Pitt-Bradford, who worked closely with Esch for years.
Evans pointed toward the students in attendance pleading for them to listen closely to the next thing he was about to say about Esch.
“Rick Esch never applied for a job, he was always recruited.” Evans wanted to hit home how dedication, hard work and drive to be the best pays off.
“I believe that under president Esch’s leadership the best is yet to come for both Pitt-Bradford and Pitt-Titusville,” Evans added.
Esch quoted teacher Christa McAullife, who was to become the first civilian in space, but tragically died in the space Shuttle Challenger explosion.
“I touch the future, I teach.”
He emphasized the importance and strength of a good liberal arts education and having the proper tools to facilitate that for the students into the future.
“We don’t teach our students what to think. we teach them how to think,” he said.
Chancellor Gallagher closed echoing Provost Cudd’s earlier remarks, “The authority to lead comes from those being led. You have an opportunity to take this university to even greater places.”
