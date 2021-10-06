PITHOLE CITY, Cornplanter Township — If a man ever approaches you and asks you to play his game, stay far away.
This was one of many lessons that could be learned on Saturday night when the Friends of Drake Well hosted their annual event — Pithole Lantern Tours.
The tours snaked through the old streets of Pithole, where actors took on the roles of settlers from all walks of life who came to make it big in the historic boomtown. From reverends, newspaper men, musicians, conmen, tricksters and widows, the tours showed what life was like for the 15,000 people who made Pithole’s 500-day history what it is.
Walking through the short grass, what was once the streets of Pithole, the smells and sights that met settlers looking for a fortune came back alive. Through the 90- minute tours, guests, who were asked to bring a flashlight, were guided by make- shift torches going from actor to actor. To help keep with the theme, the torches burned oil, keeping with the smell of muck, dirt, oil and filth that hung through the air more than 160 years ago.
Pithole, or Pithole City, is famous as one of the quintessential oil boom towns in Pennsylvania. Oil was found along the banks of Pithole Creek in January of 1865.
Tens of thousands of war veterans, investors and conmen called this place home until the oil dried up. By February of 1866, Pithole, a place where almost 20,000 worked, slept, drank and gambled was home to just 2,000 people.
The actors who filled what was once a bustling city told tales of the city, showing its duality as both a den of sin and a place where innovation happened and money was made.
Art Jennings is the chairman of the Pithole Committee. As the man in charge of the event, he, dressed in character, welcomed every visitor.
After two years of Pithole being a ghost town, something it was designated as for years, this was the first time that people were able to return to the Pithole site.
“We wanted to get people back here,” Jennings said. As someone who has dedicated parts of his life to researching and learning more about this great boomtown, Jennings wants others to be aware of what an amazing place this was.
“This was a town full of people with truly unique stories,” said Jennings. “Some were society people, others were up to no good.”
Through stories from real people like the Reverend Thomas Steadman, the first man to preach in Pithole and the builder of the first school, to more unnamed characters like a chambermaid at the famous Chase House, the different communities of Pithole came into focus.
While nearly every character told the groups to watch out while on the streets, they also explained why you should watch out, and provided examples and tales to back every statement up.
Tour goers got to hear from a teamster, who stayed at the Astor House, the first hotel in Pithole, built in just a day. The characters talked about the different people who came through those halls, and what life was like.
Those on the tour heard from the workers at the restaurants who created dishes out of beans and whatever meat they could find for those men. As Jennings put it at the beginning of the tour, “Pithole was a rough and wild town.”
Pithole may have been known for its seedy and wild side, but the different historical figures scattered through the dark also presented the finer side of the town.
A chambermaid at the Chase House talked about the crystal chandeliers in the lobby, and the lobsters and oysters brought into town daily for oil investors and the rich folk in town. There were stories about the fine theaters and art institutions to entertain the wealthy.
It was explained, and emphasized, that Pithole itself was a place where people came to make a buck. When there is opportunity to make money, those that travel into town have their own agenda.
Every business opened was a gamble, every well drilled a bet that they chose the right spot. No one came to Pithole to be average. They came to create generational wealth.
Approximately 15,000 people converged on Pithole Creek, a place where 3.5 million barrels of oil would be extracted in 500 days. While the town that once held them is long gone, it is their stories and their accomplishments that will live on.
That memory lives on through the Friends of Drake Well, the Pithole Visitors Center and events like the lantern tours that keep people coming back.
