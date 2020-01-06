Titusville City Council votes new mayor, deputy mayor

By Kristin Schrecengost
Titusville City Council held their annual reorganizational meeting on Monday and voted in the new mayor and deputy mayor.
Dennis Peden, recently-elected councilman, was nominated and seconded for mayor. Through a ballot vote, he was voted into office. Rich Winkler, the city solicitor, swore him in and then the leadership of the meeting was handed over to him.
Peden then opened nominations for deputy major and Jon Crouch, also recently-elected councilman, was nominated and voted in with a four-one vote, with Frazier having the only ‘no’ vote. Peden swore Crouch in as deputy mayor.
The meeting was the first for Peden, Crouch, Roger Gordon and James Stromdahl, all recently sworn in council memeers. Councilwoman Tamara Champion resigned during the work session on Dec. 17 and James Stromdahl was appointed on Dec. 24 to take her place on the council.
Peden motioned to change the current city council meeting schedule, suggesting that they switch the schedule to having voting meetings on the first and third Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. and work sessions the second and fourth Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. Previously, only two city council meetings were held per month. Don Frazier asked for discussion, saying that two meetings a month seemed appropriate. However, after further discussion, the council chose to fix the schedule to four meetings a month for the time being.
After the council established the fixed schedule, the council meeting adjourned to the work session where the city council addressed old and new business.
A hearing for Pitt Property Tax Appeal is scheduled for Thursday to address its appeal for reassessment of two donated properties to the city by the University of Pittsburgh to the city of Titusville. The city council applied for an appeal to see if the assessments on the Joe M. Ball Hall and Murdoch Boulevard townhouses could be lowered after the two properties received a high appraisal amount.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will be addressed at the next work session and voting meeting.
Titusville Redevelopment Authority (TRA) Cooperation Agreement. The city council discussed a cooperation agreement concerning the $1 million grant that would be used to renovate and upgrade the Haskell Library of University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. In the agreement, the city would be viewed as guarantors of the funds in the case of TRA misusing the money from the grant. City Solicitor Rich Winkler told the council that the risk of Titusville being held responsible for any misuse of grant funding is very slim. However, to fully understand the agreement, Frazier suggested that the council ask the TRA to come and give a presentation about the agreement.
new business
In addition to the TRA potentially being asked to give a presentation, Peden would like the Mot Macdonald company to give a presentation to make sure the city council is being cost-effective in maintaining an agreement with the company. Stromdahl asked whether the council should look at other companies outside of MotMac, clarifying that he was not saying that they should, but if that would be an option to look at the competitors.
A topic Frazier added after business had been discussed was informing the council and the public that there were updates at the airport and that credit card systems had been added so that bank cards could be used. A second new system was the 24/7 fueling stations. He also mentioned that two telephone poles near the airport were too tall and plans were being made for the poles to be surveyed by an engineering firm to decide how to fix the issue.
After the updates on the airport were addressed by Frazier, it was brought up that it may be necessary to create a board for the airport to relieve the workload from a single city council member.
During public input, Durstine answered a question asked by a member of the public about the start of the fire department roof renovation. She informed the individual that renovations on the fire department roof began Jan. 6 and are hoping to be completed in the next couple weeks.
The next meeting of Titusville city council will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Towne Square building, at the second floor board room. Council will hold its voting meeting the following week on Jan. 20.
