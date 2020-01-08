The Tidioute Health Center, a family medicine office providing care for individuals of all ages, opened at 115 Main Street in Tidioute on Tuesday, according to a release from Titusville Area Hospital (TAH).
The clinic is a service of TAH and is affiliated with the Tionesta Health Center and Oil Valley Medical Group. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and its healthcare provider is board-certified physician assistant Lara Johnson, who also provides healthcare at the Tionesta Health Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We have had the pleasure of working collaboratively with the Tidioute Area Health & Dental Center, Inc. board of directors for several months,” CEO of TAH Lee Clinton said in the release. “I am pleased to be able to provide healthcare services to the Tidioute community.”
The Tidioute Health Center accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurances. Those who do not have health insurance or have a limited income may qualify for a financial assistance program at TAH. Appointments for the center can be made by calling (814) 484-3096, but walk-in patients will be accepted as well as scheduling permits. Patients of the Tidioute clinic can be seen both there and at the Tionesta Health Center.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tidioute Health Center will be held on Thursday, April 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.