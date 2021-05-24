MEADVILLE — The building blocks for expanded broadband in Crawford County are taking shape.
At Wednesday’s Crawford County Commissioners meeting, Planning Office Director Zachary Norwood presented the commissioners with a broadband strategy for approval. While there was no discussion at the meeting, Norwood said that was because the commissioners have been very involved with the process and were familiar with the situation.
Currently, Crawford County ranks as one of the lowest counties in the region with only 75% of households having access to internet service that meets the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) standard per a September 2020 study by the Pennsylvania General Assembly titled the “Delivery of High-Speed Broadband Services in Underserved Areas.”
Before broadband can be placed through the county, there must be a plan. This plan would allow Crawford County to “leverage its funding” to attract and encourage broadband projects in areas of the county that are underserved.
The Planning Commission is also asking for a technical advisory committee to be created to help facilitate broadband.
“This is a critical step to lay the groundwork to request funding,” said Norwood.
Once the plan has been accepted, the county can move forward toward getting broadband to those who need it. If it is approved, the county can be competitive in getting funding for these types of projects.
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry spoke to The Herald about the plan and also about the timing.
Henry said that the county “has been talking about broadband for a long time.”
When President Joe Biden passed the “American Rescue Plan,” Henry and other county officials noticed the amount of funding earmarked for rural broadband.
The county hopes that with this plan in place, it can get a chunk of that funding.
Henry said that one group that has really gotten behind rural broadband has been the Farmer’s Bureau.
In rural areas where there are farms and not much internet access, farmers who use locational software to run their tractors have had trouble with the lack of broadband.
“Our rural areas are really suffering,” said Henry, who is “absolutely excited” at the idea of bringing broadband to the farmers and all Crawford County residents.
The commissioners will vote on this request, among others, at the next commissioners meeting on Wednesday, May 26. Crawford County commissioners meetings are held at the Crawford County Courthouse and begin at 9:30 a.m.
