As The Herald newsroom started to compile articles for our annual year end review, we couldn’t help but recall our thoughts at this time last year.
All hopes were pinned on a better year in 2021. We had visions of “getting back to normal.”
If 2021 was a basketball game, we were the team that was down by just a few points and we managed to grab the ball. As we race down the court to an unguarded basket, we smack at the ball and realize it’s not fully inflated. We keep running and trying to dribble, nonetheless.
If you’re more of a football fan, imagine lining up for a game-winning field goal and the ball hits off the goal post.
Like any game, there are moments to celebrate and accomplishments to be proud of. But, sometimes the game just doesn’t turn out as we had hoped.
As we move into 2022, we take a look back at the moments of celebration, the accomplishments and the newsworthy.
Although, we are still dealing with the pandemic and a growing list of Greek terms for new variants, we’re still in the game. The most recent addition of another Greek letter feels like another penalty from officials carrying too many flags.
But, hopefully with teamwork, diligence, perseverance and lots of hand sanitizer, we can make the coming year a healthier time with more to celebrate.
Although 2021 may not have lived up to last year’s aspirations, it was a year of growth and change in the Titusville area.
The year saw the first football game in a refurbished stadium at Carter Field. The renovations included new bleachers, increased seating capacity, a walkway and artificial turf. In October, the field played host to PIAA football playoffs.
Prior to that first game on the new turf, the field and the City of Titusville withstood a major soaking.
On Saturday, July 17, torrential rains led to major flooding in and around the city. Homeowners and businesses sustained damage and some city streets were left with a coating of sludge. The fire department responded to calls for stranded and abandoned vehicles, but fortunately no “serious calls” were received.
By August, the city streets and Scheide Park had dried up and played host to lots of folks who took part in the 2021 Oil Festival. The event included a parade, car show and lots of games, food and other activities.
New businesses sprouted throughout the city in 2021. There are new places to eat, drink and be merry. Many of the familiar haunts also survived the shut-down of 2020.
While Titusville is well-known as a destination where you can take a train ride and sleep in a train car, the City can now be viewed via Segways.
A former furniture store now plays host to antiques, fire pits, live music, food and lots of weekend fun.
A former empty lot is now bordered by a mural paying tribute to someone who was well-known in the Titusville area.
The mural marks the future site of the David L. Weber Memorial Community Garden.
Local historian and author, Weber, of Pleasantville, died in March. He was sometimes referred to as a “walking encyclopedia.”
The community garden is being created to honor Weber and his love of the history of the “Victory Garden” during WWII and its use in bringing the community together and to help those in need during difficult times.
That’s just a small taste of all the happened in the area during the past year.
With a new year and renewed hope for all that makes life worth living upon us, take some time to reminisce and recall some of the significant events that took place.
Then take a deep breath, hold your nose and jump into 2022 with us at The Herald. We look forward to telling the tales of lots all of the great things happening right here in our corner of the world.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
