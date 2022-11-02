Version:1.0 StartHTML:0000000167 EndHTML:0000004167 StartFragment:0000000487 EndFragment:0000004151
Greetings! My name is Beverly J. Clark, and I’m the new reporter for The Titusville Herald.
I previously worked with the Herald back in 2013-2015 and have fond memories of those times. But I had to decided to move to Chicago to pursue sketch and improv comedy, so I moved with my boyfriend, Todd, to the big city. While there, we studied at The Second City, iO, and Annoyance theaters, taking classes and performing for the next several years. I was able to meet comedians such as Jack McBrayer, Cecily Strong, and Fred Armisen.
For a time, I also worked as a sound engineer at an audio studio downtown, where I engineered voice over recordings for commercials and voice acting classes.
Most recently, I worked with a startup company that does online video streaming and other prerecorded videos on news, politics, and philosophy, as the producer and editor.
After about six years in Chicago, we grew tired of city life and chose to return to Pennsylvania, where we now live outside of Pleasantville on six acres of land. Taking a stab at some farming, we brought in some different birds. We currently have 11 chickens, four geese, and two ducks, along with our two cats, as well as dozens of rabbits that just live on our land and under our porch.
The geese are quite the characters and love chewing on my hair and screaming loudly for no apparent reason. The baby of two of the geese is now about 12 weeks old and bigger than the rest. Though he still considers himself a lap goose and likes to nap on my lap. Our Cayuga duck is blind in one eye, while our Indian runner duck can’t walk, so I made a wheelchair for him out of PVC pipe.
I’ve always been an animal lover, and I enjoy spending time with them and learning to understand the behaviors of each species and each individual animal. This is a totally new experience for us with farm animals!
My hobbies vary widely. I’m what you might call a “nerd,” or a “geek.” I run my own Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game once a week, and I own around 100 sets of polyhedral dice, with seven dice in each set. I love video games and board games, with classic Nintendo games like Super Mario World being my favorites. I also really enjoy target shooting, being a pretty crack shot with a rifle but terrible with a handgun.
Music is a passion of mine, though lately I haven’t had the chance to play as much as I’d like. But I love playing the piano and dabble in other instruments, such as guitar, ukulele, mandolin, banjo, and theremin, among others. I also have a keytar named Epsilon.
I’m excited to return to the Herald and get to learn the goings-on of Titusville once again. Like my managing editor, Rebecca, my favorite articles to write are human-interest pieces. I love talking one on one with someone to get to know their stories and successes. So if any of you have a story you’d like to tell, about your business or other venture, I’d love to hear about it. Please feel free to contact me by email, at reporter@titusvilleherald.com. I hope to see you around town!
