Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Titusville Rotary Club hosted its first annual Drive-Thru Community Easter Luncheon.
This year, with the pandemic still lingering, the club decided to bring the free meal back. While much of the details, such as the menu and location, remain the same, this year the Titusville Rotary Interact Club has done much of the legwork. The proceeds of the lunch for this year’s event will go toward the Rotary International Ukraine Fund.
The luncheon will take place at the Tyc-Toc building, also known as the senior center, on Sunday, April 10. The serving will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu features baked ham, parsley potatoes, candied yams, green beans, applesauce, a dinner roll and dessert.
Easter is supposed to be a time to come together. Many families attend church together, then go back home to have a nice meal, find some eggs and maybe even say hello to the Easter Bunny.
Knowing that Titusville area residents did not have the greatest Easter in 2020, the Titusville Rotary Club tried to bring some positivity to Easter 2021.
“Based on the fact that everyone had the worst Easter ever in 2020, due to the pandemic, we decided to have a Community Drive-thru Easter Luncheon to lift the spirits and make a traditional Easter Luncheon available to anyone that wanted it,” said Chris Fiely, president of the club.
The community certainly appreciated the gesture, as 223 people came through to pick up a hot meal. The club was surprised by the large number in their first year, but certainly not shocked.
“So many people want a nice Easter dinner, but because of COVID they just couldn’t get it,” said Rotarian Stacey Ross.
There is also the cost. For those who might not have a large group to gather with on the holiday, it can cost an arm and a leg to cook up a large ham and all the fixings. Ross said it is much easier for some people to just come down to the Tyc-Toc building and just grab a slice of ham.
This is also the reason that the Rotary Club has made this event donation only, and they mean it.
“We don’t want people to think they have to give us money,” said Ross. “It is completely free.”
For last year’s meal, the Rotary Club took charge. As the event was in its infancy, they wanted to make sure it was a success. This year, they are passing the torch.
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Titusville High School branch of the Rotary Club, the THS Interact Club, has been trying to do something that supports those impacted by the war.
The larger organization, Rotary International, has a Ukraine fund where 100% of the money raised goes to Ukraine, with no administrative costs taken out. With that fund in mind, and the Easter meal on the horizon, the students got to work.
“They wanted to do something, and we threw this on them,” said Ross.
Since being assigned to organize the event, the students have worked to plan and market the event. To help keep the costs down, Rotary has received assistance and donations from several area businesses.
The students were the ones that solicited that assistance. From a marketing perspective students created the graphics. The students will also help carry the food from the kitchen out to the cars.
“I am so proud of my students,” said Ross.
Those interested in a meal can reserve their food by calling (814) 516-1290. This will help the Rotary with logistics so that meals can be ready when you are ready to pick them up. Ross, however, said that even if you don’t call ahead, “If you are out and about, come get a free hot meal.”
