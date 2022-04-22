Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits. Displays will include antique engines, farm and oil field equipment with an emphasis on Pennsylvania-made engines.
Drake Well Museum engines on display or running will include the 1916 Olin Engine made in Titusville, an 1898 Klein Engine made by the National Transit Pump & Machine Company in Oil City, an Oil City Boiler Works, a Joseph Reid Gas Engine Company 8 horsepower (Oil City), and a recently acquired 12 horsepower Bessemer (Grove City) patented in 1899.
The Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society is comprised of members from the tri-state area whose interests are the restoration and preservation of a wide variety of “hit & miss” gas engines ranging in size from small Maytags used with washing machines to large oil field engines used to pump many oil wells at one time. Drake Well Museum’s Olin gas engine and pumping wells will be operating that day as will the Oil City Boiler Works engine.
There will be food and beverages available for purchase from the Hydetown Fire Department Auxiliary. Members of the Friends of Drake Well receive free admission to the event.
Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. For more information about this event, call Drake Well Museum at (814) 827-2797.
