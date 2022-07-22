Titusville City Council discussed a full agenda amidst a crowded audience Tuesday night at their regularly scheduled meeting.
After hearing from City Manager Neil Fratus who had an update on the budget, council discussed at length topics including potential guidelines for their alternate parking program and an action plan they are sending to Raccoon Refuse, the city’s refuse provider who has received hundreds of complaints this year. Council also approved three special events.
Some city residents and city officials have not been happy with the refuse collection services they have been receiving. The city has received more than 400 complaints about refuse services in the city this year.
Council held a special meeting on June 30 to address the issue, and at that meeting Raccoon Refuse Owner Ernest Sell told council he would send them an action plan on how his company would improve their services.
When council received the plan at their meeting two weeks ago, they didn’t really consider what they received a plan at all. At the meeting the letter was received, Mayor Jon Crouch said “I can’t really say I’m overly impressed with this action plan.”
It was decided that council would come up with a plan of their own, and tasked Councilman Sam Logsdon with the job of coming up with a set of expectations that they want to see. Logsdon said that letter, which was approved to be sent at Tuesday’s meeting, is council “trying to give them an opportunity to improve,” and mapped out a chance for them to succeed.
The letter gives Raccoon Refuse until August 30 to implement the following changes.
The plan asks that Raccoon Refuse establish a route schedule and finish their scheduled pickups by 5 p.m. It also states that missed pickups need to be picked up the following day. Another ask is that Raccoon Refuse improve communication with the city when it comes to complaints and equipment issues
The letter ends saying that if the city is not satisfied with the service provided by Raccoon Refuse by August 31, they will consider termination of the contract and rebidding of services.
According to the contract between the city and Raccoon Refuse, in the event of repeated breaches in the contract, which would include missed customers, “the manager shall have the right to declare the contractor in default.”
If the contractor is declared in default, at the contractor’s expense, the city has the right to re-advertise for bids and to accept the lowest responsible bid and make a new contract award for the remaining period of time.
The city has had an alternate street parking ordinance on the books since 2009. However, due to lack of signage, they have not been able to enforce the ordinance. In April, council approved the spending of $20,000, paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds, to purchase signs, allowing the ordinance to be enforced.
The prohibition on parking would be between midnight and 7 p.m. The program would run from Oct. 1 to April 30, roughly six months of the year.
Before the city orders the signs, they need to know what the parameters of the program are going to be. Council asked Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, and Chris Roofner, director of the Department of Public Works, give input as they discussed the program. Roofner said that for public works, “We want something simple with profound effects.”
Roofner said that last year with so much snow falling in the city, snow removal was hampered with cars being parked in the streets all day.
“We’ve had cars parked in the same spots for two weeks,” he said. With snow removal taking as long as 5.5 hours for his crews on several problem streets, he feels the ordinances will help make that process quicker.
Those problem streets, which are addressed in the potential changes to the ordinance, are as follows: East Main Street and West Main Street between Murdock Boulevard and West Spring Street, East Walnut Street and West Walnut street for their entire lengths, East Spruce Street and West Spruce Street for their entire lengths, East Elm Street and West Elm Street for their entire lengths, West Oak Street for its entire length, North Martin Street from the intersection with East Main Street to the intersection with Brook Street, North Drake Street from the intersection with Main Street to the intersection with Brook Street, Bloss Street for its entire length and North Kerr Street from the intersection with East Main Street to the intersection with Brook Street.
For residents living on these streets, they would have to move their cars to the even side of the street on even days, and to the odd side of the street on odd days.
Councilman Sam Logsdon thought that the program scope is too broad. Instead of a blanked parking ordinance, Logsdon suggested using a weather alert system.
“We are asking for six months of the year. This should be put on an alert system,” he said. “So now we are going to inconvenience everybody for six months straight and most of those days it won’t be an issue.”
His proposal would mean that alternate street parking would only be in place when the city knew a storm was coming.
Roofner said that he did not feel an alert system would work, as it would be hard for all city residents to get the alerts.
Council voted three to one, with Logsdon being the only no vote, to allow Fratus to continue the process of getting the ordinance ready, with some potential changes, to be voted upon at their next council meeting in August.
At the beginning of the meeting, Fratus gave council an update on city finances, and asked for authorization for city employees for forgo contributions to their health insurance plans for the next 12 pay periods.
Fratus said that Pennsylvania Municipal Health Insurance Cooperative, where city employees get their health insurance, from time to time will send surplus funds back to the city. The city recently received a check for $75,000 from PHMIC. The forgoing of contributions would cost the city $31,429. Council unanimously passed the resolution.
This discussion led Fratus into giving council an update on unexpected surpluses and shortfalls that the city currently has experienced.
The city recently received the $75,000 check from PHMIC, combined with $144,000 in unexpected real estate transfer tax funds and an extra $39,000 in dividend funds.
Counted against shortfalls for police overtime of $52,000, a lack of contributions from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program of $55,000, increased IT costs of $12,000 and increased fuel costs, Fratus was happy to announce that the city currently has $82,757 in unexpected extra funds.
Meeting notes
Council approved three special events at the meeting. They approved the Drake Well Marathon and Half, which will take place on Aug. 14; Grace Fellowship’s Worship in the Park, on Aug. 22; and contingent on the clarifying of their liability insurance, the Oil Creek 100 trail race, which will be on the weekend of Aug 14-16.
