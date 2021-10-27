After going through the numbers and figures of the various parts of the budget in detail, City officials, at Monday’s budget meeting, went over the part of the budget that no one cares for — revenues and expenses and where the City stands.
After trimming the wish lists from various department heads down to what is really needed, the City is looking at a general fund deficit of $459,000.
To get the budget balanced, City Council will be looking at various avenues on where to raise revenues, and it seems that a tax increase may be necessary no matter what solutions are found.
Council is currently contemplating a 2 mill increase in taxes, but wants to first talk to department heads to see if anything can be cut before they pass the expense to the taxpayers.
A 2 millage tax increase would raise roughly $135,000 for the City. It would impact Titusville homeowners, on average, $20 a year.
City Manager Neil Fratus, Finance Director Heather Plowman and council members Sara Jones, Deputy Mayor William McCrillis and Mayor Jon Crouch spent much of Friday afternoon going through the different aspects of the budget, making sure that all the departments like water, sewer and refuse were balanced, before turning their attention to the general fund.
Some examples of cuts described during the meeting were taking more than $600,000 in capital expenses from the water department and cutting it down to $146,000.
It was also decided that the City would not purchase a leaf truck, but rent one.
Besides capital expenses, Fratus said that the budget in front of council has been trimmed of all the fat.
Plowman went one step further, saying that the department heads had gone through line item by line item, and that what is left to cut would be services and programs that citizens depend on.
When it comes to the $459,000 that the City must come up with to have a balanced general fund, there are many ideas that have been thrown out. What all of those ideas have in common are a potential tax increase.
It would be the first time that the City of Titusville has raised taxes since 2015, where taxes were raised 4 mills. This would also be the second tax increase since 2008.
Members of council expressed their concern about raising taxes on the citizens of the City, but as expenses have gone up, revenues need to match. In 15 years, the City has raised taxes twice.
“Costs go up,” said Plowman, speaking to the cost of fuel and materials and not taking into account benefits on tenured employees and inflation.
Plowman showed council that when it comes to tax increases, for the citizens of Titusville, the City has fallen behind both the school district and the county. When you look at the records, the school district raises more often, and the county has a similar record. The City has averaged an increase every seven years, which is a larger gap.
Over the years, one way that the City has avoided raising taxes is by the transfers of money from other funds like the water, sewer and refuse into the general fund. When done correctly, these transfers are essential.
If a water line breaks, public works crews are the ones who go and fix it. As public works employees are paid out of the general fund, time spent on water should be paid out of the water fund.
The problem arose when previous administrations would see what the shortfall was, and transfer the money needed to balance the books, at the expense of the financial future in these other areas.
“When you look historically, we didn’t increase taxes because of the transfers,” said Plowman.
When the new City administration came into power, they decided that time studies would be done so that when it came to transfers, every dime transferred over was accounted for with time stamps and studies.
Over the past two years, Fratus and city council have made a point to cut down on these transfers. In two years the transfers have gone down from almost a million dollars at their peak to numbers in the $400,000 range.
When you take the difference between the reduction in transfers and the budget shortfall that the City is facing, the numbers are very similar.
“There’s no way we can go back to that,” said Plowman. The time studies were something that the city auditors praised.
Before just going with the tax increase, City Council wants to first explore if there are other ways that the deficit can be handled.
It was mentioned that the City will look at potentially starting a pilot program on the tax-free properties and institutions in the City. They also want to look at potentially selling City-owned properties to get more on the tax rolls.
City officials will meet with department heads again at the budget meeting today. They plan on going over department budgets with a fine-tooth comb, looking at what is absolutely needed.
No matter what solutions come as a result of the budget maneuvering, Plowman strongly believes that it has been too long since taxes have gone up.
“I don’t know how we get away without a tax increase,” she said.
Budget meetings are open to the public, and Mayor Jon Crouch has encouraged the public to come to the meetings and see the work required to create a balanced budget. Today’s budget meeting will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m.
