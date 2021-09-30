Oil Creek State Park offers a variety of free educational programs throughout the year. Following is a list of upcoming programming.
— PA Herps will be held at Egbert Farm day use area on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Join guest speaker, April Claus, to explore the world of herpetology. That’s the study of reptiles and amphibians. Those who attend will learn how to identify some of Pennsylvania’s native species and how they contribute to the ecosystem.
This is a free family program. There will be live animals at this presentation. Seating is first-come, first-served. Dress for the weather, as this program is in an outdoor setting.
— Natural Dyes will be held at the Egbert Farm day use area on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from
2-3:30 p.m. Plants have been used to dye fabrics for centuries by a wide variety of cultures. Participants willl explore some of the significant traditional dye plants found in the park, and have a demonstration of different methods of dying fabrics. This is an introductory class.
— Fall Foliage Hike will take place at the Egbert Farm day use area on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. Join the park naturalist to hike on the ¾ mile Delzell Trail beginning at the Egbert Farm day use area. This trail is mostly flat, with a couple of mildly rocky sections. Hikers will have an introduction to basic tree identification, and learn why and how leaves change color in the fall. Dress for the weather.
— Fall Foliage Hike 2 will take place at Wildcat Hollow on Friday, Oct. 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. Are you ready to get out and enjoy the autumn colors? Come to Wildcat Hollow, located just south of the Petroleum Centre Train Station on State Park Road, to meet the park naturalist for a one-mile hike on the Geology Trail. This trail is fairly steep in some spots, but the views are worth it! Dress for the weather, wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring water.
— Full Moon Night Hike will be held at McCrea Farm (cross country ski area) on
Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come enjoy the Full Hunters’ Moon on a walk with the park naturalist. Hikers will travel approximately ½ mile over relatively flat ground and learn about the significance of the moon and her cycles. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight if you have one.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit.
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
For questions or more information on Oil Creek State Park programming, contact Ivy Kuberry, Environmental Education Specialist, at (814) 676-1810 or ikuberry@pa.gov. For more information on DCNR and Oil Creek State Park visit VisitPAParks.com.
