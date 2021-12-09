Titusville City Council welcomed some new faces to their meetings on Tuesday night.
At a special session last week, council added Jason Drake to their ranks. Tuesday was the first meeting for Drake, and new City Solicitor Timothy Wachter, of Knox Law.
The two men were busy during their first meeting, as council worked through new policies on a tax anticipation transfer, disposition of buildings acquired with CDBG funds and the Airport Advisory Board.
The meeting started with the reappointment of Darlene Frazier to the Shade Tree Commission. Frazier has been on the commission for decades, and will now serve another five years.
Getting his feet wet, councilman Drake in his first action as councilman seconded the motion for reappointment.
New solicitor Wachter also had a busy night. Wachter first introduced himself during the meeting, after Mayor Jon Crouch realized he had forgotten to do so at the beginning of the meeting.
Wachter is from Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett Law Firm in Erie, and for the last 16 years has been a local government solicitor with the firm.
Speaking during the meeting, he said he “appreciates the opportunity to represent the City of Titusville.” Wachter also said he is a summer weekend resident of the Titusville area, as his family has a camp near Oil Creek State Park.
City Manager Neil Fratus started off his manager’s report commenting on trash pickup confusion. The previous refuse contractor picked up trash the day after Thanksgiving, but that is not the case with new provider Raccoon Refuse.
Many residents did not realize there was a change in policy, and did not leave their trash out on Thanksgiving, the day Raccoon collected. Fratus said that the city will work on ways to make the new schedule more accessible and get the correct information out.
“We will work closely with Raccoon to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Fratus. The only days that garbage collection in the city changes is for Christmas and New Years.
Fratus was pleased to announce that the CDBG engineering for projects at the downtown green space and Ed Myer complex are moving forward. The city advertised that they were seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for engineering work at the two sites.
Three companies reached out to the city, and they are working on a contract with one of the companies. While work on the projects will not take place until the Spring, work on planning and designs need to be carried out this winter and spring before that work can be started.
Council voted for the yearly process of borrowing from itself until the new year’s taxes come in. Council approved Resolution No. 15 of 2021, that allows for a Tax Anticipation Transfer of $500,000 from the sewer fund.
If the city had to borrow the money from a private institution, they would be charged interest. The sewer fund, according to Fratus, had funds available that were not immediately needed.
“A no-interest transfer from the sewer fund would be financially advantageous,” said Fratus. The resolution was passed unanimously.
City Council also discussed a new policy that would dictate how buildings owned by the city purchased with CDBG funds will be sold. Selling city owned property is an issue that council has noted in the past, and they realized they did not have a formal policy set for buildings acquired with CDBG money.
Councilman Drake said that he would like to see a general policy on all city owned property that is sold. The policy passed unanimously.
The last issue on the agenda was changes to the Airport Advisory Board. When the board was created, city officials wanted to space out the expiring terms of the members.
The city gave the initial members different length terms to make sure all the positions did not become available at once. Changes need to be made to the original policy so that when members are reinstated, or appointed, it is for five years.
Solicitor Wachter was called to action to help dictate the language in the new policy. “You are making me work on my first night,” said Wachter.
The meeting closed with comments from the mayor and council. First to speak was the newcomer, Drake.
Drake said he is “happy to have the opportunity to serve on council.” He said that he has been on the other side of the table, and said it is very different looking at it from the other perspective.
Mayor Jon Crouch also took time during this portion of the meeting to say farewell to Deputy Mayor William McCrillis, who lost his re-election bid.
“It was great the last two years to have Bill’s unique personality and perspective on things,” said Crouch.
The mayor also mentioned that McCrillis has spent his entire life in the city, some of that working for the city, and that the only time he left was to serve his country.
The next council meeting, scheduled to take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, will feature the second reading of the city budget.
