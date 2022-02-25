After Colonel Drake first drilled his oil well, and before that site was turned into the modern museum you can see today, interested residents would trek through the woods and wetlands to find Drake’s well.
Since then the park and museum portion of the property have operated in unison.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, Drake Well Museum and Park is hosting an outdoor event, with the Drake Well Marathon and Half and Oil Creek 5 and 13 Stacked Trail Races to take place on the museum and park’s grounds Aug. 14 and May 21, respectively.
With the museum bringing back these outdoor events, it harkens back to the days before there was a museum to mark the spot.
The Herald spoke with Curator Sue Beates, who gave an account of the history of the outdoors around Drake’s well. Beates explained that after Drake had long left the area, locals felt that the well did not get enough recognition.
Much as the site is today, the Emery family, according to Beates, “wanted to make a tourist attraction.” After years of fundraising, in 1914, a boulder was moved to the one-acre plot, and the Drake Well Monument and Garden was in place.
The museum would come along later, as the original brick museum on the current site was erected in 1934.
Beates said that the reason the museum was built, was that there was interest to make the site accessible to the public.
“People were trying to get here, and they would come here to find the well,” she said.
With roads not like they are today, that involved quite the hike. All that effort eventually led to the museum site going from one acre, to accruing 240 acres “from hilltop to hilltop.”
While much of the attention of Drake Well is focused on the museum and replica of the well itself, the large networks of trails and wooded areas are sometimes overlooked. However, Beates explained that since the beginning, the park and museum aspect have always been interconnected. They have been in harmony since the beginning. “People have always been hiking through this region,” she said.
The trails that have seen hikers for decades will soon see runners. The museum recently announced the return of two outdoor events, which have not been held since 2019.
Associate Director of Friends of Drake Well Erin Wincek told The Herald that the Drake Well Marathon and Half is back, but on a new date.
The race will now take place on Aug 14, during Oil Fest. The goal is that that the marathon will help Drake Well participate in the festivities, and add another event to do for those in town.
“Having this race on the weekend of the oil festival is a nice way to tag along with the community’s efforts,” said Wincek.
This year’s marathon also has the option for a virtual full marathon. This gives those who might live further from town the chance to run, but on their own path.
Runners must run either 13.11 or 26.22 miles wearing a GPS tracker. They can then submit their GPS information to the race organizers and can receive a virtual finishers’ award. “This lets people support wherever they are,” said Wincek.
Wincek is excited to have the event back, but as this is the first Drake Well marathon she has been a part of organizing, said there is a lot to learn.
Michael Knecht, acting site administrator might be able to help her out. Knecht, who is registered to run the marathon this year, has previously run the half marathon hosted by Drake Well twice. Knecht said that one of his favorite aspects of the race is that unlike others, it has a combination.
“It is nice that you get to run the first section through town, before it transitions to trails as you get to Drake Well,” he said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”
For those who want to avoid the pavement and stick to the trails, the Drake Well will also be the site for the Oil Creek 5 and 13, a stacked trail race. This race offers runners the chance to run in a five- mile race, 13-mile race, or they can run both for an 18-mile race.
The stacked event is something that should present a challenge even to the most seasoned runners. According to Jacob Kosker, event organizer, it will require choosing a strategy.
“You will have to decide whether you hold back for the second race, or go for broke,” he said.
He was inspired by an event that had runners run either eight or 13 miles. Runners had the option mid race to change which distance they were going for.
“It changes how you pace yourself. If you are running next to someone, you won’t know how long they are running,” he said. The goal is to get enough people participating where strategies will change, and will bring a competitiveness.
There will be winners for all three distances. For the combined finishers, the prize is entry to the OC100, a popular endurance race in the region. The collaboration will see the Oil Creek 5 and 13 take place before the 100-miler, and let those who may want to participate get a warm up so they can get acclimated with the terrain.
“The goal is to see runners use this as a practice run,” said Wincek. Kosker said that he hopes the event will bring interest to both races.
The collaborative nature of the event does not just stop there. In the past, trail runs hosted by the museum and park have supported their Meet-U outreach vehicle. The vehicle would take the museum’s programming on the road. The new iteration of the trail runs, according to Wincek, is “shifting it’s focus from outreach.”
Through a partnership with Titusville Area Trails Association, the event will go towards improved signage and raise money for improved signage around the Jersey Bridge trail area.
Wincek said that thousands of people will go to the trail area, and that few know about the Queen City Trail and Drake Well Museum and Park that are very close by.
“There are no signs saying Drake Well ahead, or Queen City trail on the left. We want to encourage them to visit all of these sites and for them to be connected,” said Wincek. “Working together is good for all of us.”
With in-person educational events coming back to the museum this March, Wincek said that it is important to bring a variety of programming to the museum and park. She does not see a separation from the educational lectures and the outdoor runs, but sees them all as mission focused.
“We want all kinds of people to come visit. With all kinds of events it is about bringing people to the site,” she said.
More information on the marathon and trail runs event can be found at Drake Well’s website, at drakewell.org/. They can also be reached by phone at (814) 827-2797.
