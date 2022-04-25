On Thursday night, Sharon Lemley was announced as the 2021 Titusville Citizen of the Year at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Lemley received lots of praise and a host of government proclamations from state representatives, state senators and congressman. Lemley also received a proclamation from Mayor Jon Crouch and the City of Titusville, which proclaimed Friday, April 22, 2022 as Sharon Lemley Day.
Lemley was awarded the honor for her dedication to various different service groups during her 45 years in Titusville. She is best known for her contributions to the Lions and Lioness clubs of Titusville.
Lemley has served as president of the Lioness Club four times throughout her years as a member. Lemley has also been involved with the Oil Festival parade and the Take Pride in Titusville group. That is just a short overview of a much longer list of her involvement in the community.
“It was a very nice day, but I didn’t do a whole lot,” said Lemley, who spoke to The Herald on Friday night. Lemley spent her day riding her bike, buying flowers and receiving lots of phone calls.
“The day felt a little special,” said Lemley. “The phone calls and the congratulations made me feel really good.”
The Herald made sure that the phone call was a short one, as Lemley had just gotten back from picking up a fish fry dinner from the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, and was eager to dig in.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
