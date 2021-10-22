With no football game this Friday, the YWCA is giving families a fun and free way to spend their night.
Every year around Halloween, the Titusville YWCA invites the community to come together at their free event to share costumes, laughs, smiles and candy.
The event not only gives the area a free event to attend, but also allows families, kids, local nonprofits, organizations and businesses the chance to come together and share in the magic of Halloween.
“The goal of the event is just to have some fun,” said YWCA Director Ashleigh English.
This year’s Fall Fest will look different from years past, while still offering the marquee activities that Titusville has come to expect. The organizations and nonprofits will set up booths all around the YWCA lawn, and offer a variety of Trick-or-Treat and crafting activities.
The YWCA will also provide a variety of games, a bounce house and other fun activities.
For English, she loves seeing the kids get so excited about the simple activities she has planned for them, even if they aren’t as complex as the video games children play with today.
“Kids love the simple stuff,” she said. “There’s something neat about putting out wood blocks and watching kids create towers and skyscrapers.”
Besides the games and bounce house, the YWCA will also have their famous costume parade and scream contest.
“This is something we love to do,” said English, who loves seeing all the kids dressed up in their costumes.
The event is a labor of love, but English said that seeing the community come together is well worth the time and effort. English wanted to thank the various organizations that donate their time to making the Fall Fest a great family event year in and year out.
“It is a lot of work, but the community really comes together to help out,” she said.
Over the years of hosting the event, she has seen kids grow up, and change. Little girls that used to be princesses are now characters from their favorite shows.
“There is nothing like seeing people out as families,” said English. “Some of which come to the festival every year.”
The event will be held rain or shine, but English and the YWCA staff are praying for some good weather. Unlike other festivals that boast craft vendors and a plethora of food options, the YWCA Fall Fest is a place where Titusville’s organizations can interact with the community, while the kids run around playing games. It might not be the biggest festival of the year, but for English, it is exactly the type of event she loves putting on.
“Little festivals like these are why we live in small towns,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
