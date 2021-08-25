By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP—Horse racing is known as the sport of kings. Expensive horses race around a track while being watched by an older crowd.
After a hard day of work at the fairgrounds, those around the sport might get together and grab a drink, talk about the hectic day and what horses impressed.
For the man calling the races, Dylan Daugherty, that drink might turn out to be a juice-box and he has to be home by bedtime.
The Crawford County Fair is a place meant to offer fun for the entire family. For kids, it gives them a place to run around with friends, eating fried food and trying to win the biggest stuffed animals one can imagine.
For 11-year-old Dylan Daugherty, when he gets to the fairgrounds, it is all business.
Daugherty can be heard over the loud speaker at the grandstands calling the harness races taking place on the main track. He may be young, but Daugherty already has years of experience calling horse races and knows more about the industry than many seasoned professionals.
This year, as he has done, Daugherty is calling a full slate of races at the Crawford County Fair. He called all the races on Sunday and Monday, his second year as the voice of harness racing at the fair. He started calling races at the age of seven, after getting in close with announcing legend Roger Huston.
Daugherty was born into a family of racers. His grandfather races and his dad races. His love for the sport came while listening and watching his grandfather, with the calls of Huston coming through the speakers. After listening to Huston’s calls for years, Daugherty started to mimic him, and made quite the reputation practicing his calls.
One day, Huston called Daugherty up to the booth to help him call a race. That turned into Daugherty having a bigger role, calling a race or two until his big break.
“At first I was nervous-excited,” said Daugherty. When he first started calling races, he felt the pressure of the track bearing down on him while calling the races from the “crows nest.”
Eventually, with more and more experience, he started to settle in.
“I learned to be more comfortable on the mic,” he said. His favorite part is the “action and the fans,” there is nothing better than multiple horses coming down the final stretch neck and neck, and that can be heard through his voice.
“I just have a passion for racing,” he said.
For his mom, Debbie, seeing her son calling races at county fairs is just the next chapter of Daughertys in horse racing.
“He really learned everything from his papa,” Debbie said.
Once you know about the breeds, how to race and the essentials of the racing, which she said her son already knew, it was just about practicing and getting more comfortable.
Her son calls races for the Butler County Fair, the Wattsburg Fair and Waynesburg Fair. She said he even announced races for a track in Virginia.
Debbie is the one taking her son around to the different tracks — as part chauffeur and part agent.
She loves racing and has always wanted to continue the family tradition of racing. While he may not be in the harness, Dylan is a big part of racing at the fair.
“A lot of young kids aren’t into the racing, it is nice to have young interest born,” she said.
For the fair, Dylan has provided a draw, a voice you don’t want to miss when the racing starts.
For Fair Board President Dean Maynard, having Dylan take over once Huston moved on was something that has worked out well.
“Dylan has been a welcomed addition,” said Maynard, “He really adds excitement to the racing.”
At such a young age, Maynard has been blown away with Dylan’s knowledge and ability to understand the nuances of racing. Not every track has a school-aged announcer, and hearing someone so young with such a passion, has added to racing at the fair.
“We have people come here just to hear him,” said Maynard.
Dylan hopes to announce racing at the Crawford County Fair for the foreseeable future. However, you might want to get down and hear him call the races before Churchill Downs comes calling.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
