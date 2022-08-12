PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration.
“This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting guns and riding fast horses surrounded by pretty girls” said Dennis Cooper, vice president of the Stagecoach Outriders organization, which held the demonstration.
The demonstration saw cowboys and cowgirls, dressed in 1800s Wild West clothing, fire black powder at balloon targets. While the ring was next to the first aid station, it was made clear that the event was completely safe, both for those in the audience and those on the horses.
There are no projectiles fired. The embers from the black powder pop the balloons after exiting the barrels of the handguns, shotguns and long guns.
After entering the ring, the riders and there horses gallop down part of the course, taking five shots with their pistols. After doing a circle around a barrel, these barrels being in the ground, the cowboys and cowgirls holster their first weapon, draw their second, and make another pass shooting another set of balloons.
The riders are scored based on their times. Any missed balloons add five seconds onto their time. Dropping your gun will also cost you.
Shooters from across Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York came to the Warren County Fair on Tuesday to give the audience a taste of what mounted shooting is really like.
“We want to educate the public that guns are not terrible things,” said Cooper. “The demonstration also helps get new folks interested.” The club has held demonstrations at the fair since 2012.
One of the Pennsylvania shooters in attendance was Tammy Angeletti, from Luthersburg, Pa., — near DuBois — who has been shooting on horseback for a decade. Angeletti said she had an off day. “Oh, I did terribly. I missed a balloon,” she said.
During her 10-year career, which started when she first saw an ad about mounted shooting, she has had very few bad days on the back of a horse. She has won state championships in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.
When asked why she has had so much success, she said “I work hard at my craft and I really love it.”
For someone like Angeletti, mounted shooting is the perfect combination of interests.
“I like guns and love to ride horses,” she said. Being a horse and gun lover, the wild west and western films have always been a love of hers. Competing in mounted shooting is the closest she can get to being an “old-timey” cowgirl.
“We are trying to bring back a replica of the old west, that old western lifestyle,” she said.
After the first wave of the competition, as is tradition, the fair queen gets a shot. Cassie Dalrymple, the 2022 fair queen, took to the back of a wooden horse, pulled by an ATV. She hit nine out of ten balloons.
“I thought that was pretty cool,” said Dalrymple. “It would be a little different on a horse, when you factor in that the animal has a mind of its own, but I wouldn’t mind trying that.”
Dalrymple was not the only person to have worn the fair tiara in the ring on Tuesday. Participating in the demonstration was Audrey Ferrie, the 2018 fair queen.
In 2018, Ferrie, who knows her way around a horse, decided to ditch the wooden horse and ride a real one. “I decided I wanted to try it out for real,” she said.
After her first go around, it took years before Ferrie would be locked and loaded on horseback the next time. She moved to Tennessee and enrolled in Middle Tennessee State after graduating from high school.
By chance, she was waiting tables at an Outback Steakhouse when Dianne and Darren Lipham went to the establishment for a bite to eat. Dianne just happened to be a champion mounted shooter herself. After it came up in conversation, the couple invited Ferrie out to watch practice.
Ferrie didn’t do too much watching that night, as she ended up back in the saddle. Since that night, Ferrie has traveled with the couple going to competitions.
“After shooting again in Tennessee, I was hooked,” she said.
While she has been shooting all through the south, Tuesday was the first time that Ferrie was able to compete in front of some home fans. Those fans included her parents.
“My nerves were through the roof,” she said. “Shooting in front of my parents for the first time, I was nervous for a week.”
Like Angeletti, Ferrie said she didn’t have her best runs. She said that with a smile on her face, because results weren’t what she was going for.
“I still had a great time,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.