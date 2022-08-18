The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors, according to Nancy Amboyer, secretary to the superintendent, unanimously approved many items at Monday night’s regularly scheduled voting meeting, including approving their transition program handbooks and payments to and from Intermediate Unit #6.
At their last meeting, held Monday, Aug. 8, Mike McGaughey, assistant superintendent, presented on changes to the elementary, middle and high school transition handbooks. The program, which has existed for 26 years, will add a middle school program for the upcoming year.
The programs are for students with behavioral and social challenges. Changes to the handbook include making more evident parental involvement. Amboyer said all three handbooks were approved, and that the votes were unanimous.
Also approved at the meeting were four items related to the Intermediate Unit #6, an organization that, according to their website, “assists our member schools in meeting the needs of students.”
The agreements had to do with payments to and from the IU. After unanimous board approval, coming to the district will be $5,928 for IDA Section 619 Pass Through Funds, $338,717 for IDEA-B funds for special education programs and $70,406 through an ESSER agreement and amendment.
The district also approved a payment to the IU of $266,000 for special education services. After bringing services in-house, Finance Director Shawn Sampson said payments for special education services have decreased. Sampson noted that in the past the district has paid the IU up to $1.3 million for these services.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.