After months, the Benson Memorial Library will no longer be limiting the public’s physical access to their hub of free information and knowledge.
Recently, after the City of Titusville secured CARES Act funding on behalf of the library to help speed up the timeline for opening up the building, the library is using that money to install UV air filters into the buildings HVAC systems.
To protect those who use their resources, the library has been asking would-be users to use their online services and come to the physical building only for pickup and dropping off items. With these safety measures in place, the library hopes to open for in-person services this Monday.
On Thursday, Vanderhoof Heating and Cooling’s service technician Matt Trypus went to great heights to install the Reme Halo in-duct air purifiers to all three of the library’s air conditioning units.
Trypus spent his day on the historic library’s roof installing the filters. He said that his company has installed about a dozen of the anti-COVID air filters since the pandemic started.
“They’ve really been split down the middle,” said Trypus when asked if the installations had leaned more residential or commercial.
Besides pandemic reasons, Trypus said the machine kills bacteria, mold and mildew in the air. They are great at preventive maintenance, taking moisture out of the air in a library, where dampness can ruin books and create mildew.
According to RGF Enviromental Group’s website, the filter is effective against all three categories of indoor air pollutants: particulates, microbials and gases.
Even when the heat is on, the plan is to have the system’s fans running so that all the air is run through the filters even when the air conditioning is not needed.
Benson Memorial Library Executive Director Jessica Hilburn is excited about the new improvements to the library’s HVAC systems.
After doing renovations to place historically-accurate windows in the building, they realized they would no longer be able to open the new windows. With the improvements to the buildings air flow, Hilburn hopes the better circulation will benefit library goers.
“We hope the air flow allows people to be in here longer while also being healthier,” said Hilburn.
She also hopes it will keep library staff safe as they spend countless hours in the building.
Hilburn is confident that the improvements will have a purpose larger than keeping residents safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The benefit will be ongoing, keeping our air nice and cutting down on allergens,” said Hilburn. “We have a lot of space here and want to keep it all clean.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.