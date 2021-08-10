CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — After more than a year of discussion, and a 10-month moratorium, the Cherrytree Township Supervisors unanimously voted to accept a solar ordinance.
Township Supervisor Jim Waugh previously in the meeting had proposed the ordinance, but it died due to a lack of a second. At the end of the meeting the supervisors called an executive session, and came out and passed the ordinance after that discussion.
The Cherrytree supervisors passed Ordinance No. #01-2021. According to the ordinance, it is “an ordinance to amend the Cherrytree Township zoning ordinance adopted March 6, 2006, to provide for the regulation of solar energy systems.”
The ordinance, according to the purpose section of the ordinance, is to “create harmony between the private landowners of Cherrytree Township and possible incoming Solar Energy Companies that are looking to develop within the Cherrytree Township boundaries.”
The ordinance sets regulations for both solar systems used for homes and solar systems that would be used for commercial purposes.
For commercial solar projects, or a Principal Solar Energy System (PSES) as stated in the ordinance, there will only be a total of 500 aggregated acres allowed for PSES in the township. The ordinance also puts into place regulations regarding where the companies can build in relation to the National Heritage Inventory, which was also passed since solar companies expressed interest.
Through video posted by Tri-County Live on Facebook, Jim Waugh can be heard saying, “It’s been well over a year,” when asked to table or delay the vote on the ordinance. He was insistent that the supervisors vote and pass the ordinance, as he believed that if nothing was in place, there was nothing stopping the companies from coming in and building whatever they would want. “We have to do something,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.