SPARTANSBURG—It can be tough doing your business while others are watching.
For one cow, where they decide to do that business has a real impact, and could provide some lucky winner with some extra moola.
After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 99th Spartansburg Community Fair is back.
Starting in 1921, the fair has added different events throughout the years. The first parade was in 1929, the first fireworks in 1946 and the first queen crowning in 1949.
Over the past 25 years, a different kind of event has taken place at the fair — Cow Patty Bingo.
“It’s definitely more of a novelty event,” said Laurie Patterson, treasurer of the fair and president of the Spartansburg Community Foundation. “It’s just plain fun.”
Cow Patty Bingo was originally started by the Spartansburg Parent Teacher Association. When Spartansburg lost the last of its schools, the community foundation was asked if they would take it over.
For the un-initiated, Cow Patty Bingo is all about manure. The event requires taking an arena or ring, and creating a 1,000-square grid. Then you let a cow loose. 1,000 tickets are sold, one for each square. If the cow happens to poop in your square, you get $1,000. The squares around the detonation zone are also eligible to win.
When choosing the cow, Patterson said she usually goes to a couple of the youth exhibitors and asks to borrow their cow.
“I see if they’ll let them do their business in our arena,” she said.
Sometimes the cows relieve themselves immediately. Sometimes a replacement is needed.
There have been occasions where three or four cows have been brought in. Nothing gets the crowd on the edge of their seats like when they act like rodeo bulls.
Patterson said sometimes they get let loose “and start running around and bucking.”
It can’t just be any poop either. There has to be a pile left behind that covers a 3-inch area. If a cow comes out with a case of the runs, all the squares that get a splash in them aren’t winners.
The cows do not just do their business for no reason. There’s a motive for their madness.
The event is a fundraiser for the Spartansburg Community Foundation. Currently, the group is raising money for renovations of the grange building on Main Street. Foundation members are also judges.
Besides Cow Patty Bingo, there are many other attractions to draw fairgoers to Spartansburg.
New this year is the Bull Ride Mania, taking place on Monday night.
“It’s new and exciting,” said Patterson.
The pageant also has a new day at the fair. The pageant has been moved to Sunday, and will take place at 5.
For Patterson, the fair is a time for the entire community to come together and bring back those who may have moved away.
“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone come back to the community,” she said. “It acts like a homecoming, where you can come and catch up with people and just kick back.”
For more information about the Spartansburg Community Fair, including the full schedule, go to Spartansburgcommunityfair.com.
Following Sunday’s pageant, The fair really gets going on Monday, starting with the ATV rodeo at 9 a.m., with events happening all day.
The open game show, open horse show and futurity start on Saturday.
