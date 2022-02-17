At the prior Titusville City Council meeting, Councilman Jason Drake had asked that the Titusville Rental Licensing Program be added to the agenda.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the call to have the program discussed was well headed, as both landlords and tenants who support and oppose the program were in attendance to share their opinions on the program, and what could be changed. Council did not end up changing any parts of the program, but agreed to form a committee to discuss the program further and potentially propose changes.
Over the past year, Titusville City Council has worked on, held discussion on and eventually approved a rental licensing program. The program replaced a program in the City that required landlords to purchase business licenses, that was never enforced.
The new city program would require that landlords get business licenses to rent out properties in the City. One requirement to receive that license is that all rental properties be inspected by the city’s code enforcement officer.
The City does charge the landlords for the inspections, but did allow those that opted into the program to have their first inspection fees waived.
Drake started the discussion by saying that he is “adamantly opposed to certain aspects of the program.”
At the center of his concerns is that currently, tenants are required to allow the city code enforcement officer to inspect their properties. Drake wants to see the program chnged so that tenants would have the right to refuse. Drake also said that of the 150 inspections that have been performed, only two properties failed, and said that the program has wasted “a lot of tax payer time and money.”
Mayor Jon Crouch disagreed with that statement from Drake.
“I take a little bit of difference saying that the program is a waste of time,” said Crouch.
Crouch said that before inspections are performed, landlords get a list of what will be inspected. Crouch also noted that while only two properties had failed, there have been many recommendations of hazards that should be fixed.
Drake also read an email from Jason Witosky who was a former councilman. Witosky’s letter said that he believed the program was intrusive and counter productive.
The letter also said that it is easy for council to make a decision that does not affect them, as the members of council, besides Drake, are all homeowners. In the email, Witosky also included the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, which states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.”
After Drake was finished with Witosky’s email, council heard from City Solicitor Timothy Wachter.
A lot of discussion and frustrations have been brought up about the legality of the program, as many besides Witosky have thought that the program violates the Fourth Amendment.
Wachter said that while the Fourth Amendment is one statute that the City has to worry about violating, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania also has a Right to Privacy protection which has been even more strict.
Wachter, however, said that the TRLP neither violates the Fourth Amendment or the Right to Privacy protection.
“I don’t see this as being a legal issue, I see it as a policy issue,” said Wachter, meaning that legally the TRLP is fine, but that issues that anyone might have are with the policies in place.
Wachter explained that other rental licensing programs he has seen include policy where if a tenant were to refuse an inspection, the municipality could get an administrative warrant and force entry.
Titusville’s program as it is written does not currently authorize the ability for an administrative warrant. What the City is doing, according to Wachter, is giving landlords a license.
A landlord has the ability to refuse, but they would lose their license to operate. He said this does not force landlords into a constitutional issue, but strictly has them make a business decision.
Speaking to the issue brought up about having a tenant refuse an inspection, Wachter said that is a private dispute between a landlord and tenant, and that the City will not get involved in these private disputes.
Not only did council hear from their solicitor, they also heard from landlords and tenants in attendance.
Council heard from Ken Leach and Jim Smith, two landlords who feel differently about the program.
Leach, recently had some of his properties inspected by the program. As a landlord who also owns property in Erie, where they also have a rental licensing program, Leach doesn’t feel that the program is intrusive.
“It isn’t intrusive if they show up one out of 730 days,” he said.
Smith however, said that the program is not fair to landlords, as it puts a higher expectation on them than homeowners.
“We have a slum town here,” said Smith. However, the slums, according to Smith, are primarily in houses that are owned by homeowners.
He said that this program has made him rethink owning property in the City, and that he is considering evicting all of his tenants and selling his properties.
Councilman Sam Logsdon owns one rental property in the City. He said that his tenant is very private, and has told him that they do not want someone going into their home.
Logsdon said that he would like to see changes in the program, where maybe inspections are done once the properties are vacant.
While Mayor Crouch and Deputy Mayor Sara Jones support the program, they said they would be willing to discuss it further, and make changes if need be.
Jones said she would not be opposed to looking at the timing of the program, to see if there is a way to have inspections done when tenants move out, but feels the program is important. Jones said she isn’t a landlord or a renter, but she believes that if Titusville does not have rental properties that are livable, it is hard to encourage people to move into the City, live in the City and spend money in the City.
Jones also said that while for the general population asking a landlord to fix something might not be an issue, for some in the community it isn’t that easy.
“I work with vulnerable populations that often times don’t have a recourse and because of their circumstances they have to move into some of the worst living conditions of properties in our community,” she said.
At the end of the lengthy discussion, Councilman Logsdon asked the important question, “What is our step now?” Council decided to form a committee with multiple members of city council, the code enforcement officer and other key players in Titusville’s housing community.
