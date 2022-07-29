TOWNVILLE — When Emma Waddell filled out her goals of the year sheet for her 4-H group, there was one task she wanted to accomplish — get a first place blue ribbon.
This past weekend, at the Western Pennsylvania Championship Show, nine-year-old Waddell, and her cow Ruby, accomplished that goal when they finished first in the red and white winter calves class, took home the junior championship for the red and white show and were named the reserve junior champion for the red and white show.
“It was really exciting,” said Waddell.
Waddell, who lives on the Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm in Townville, has been around cows her whole life. She first started showing cows in competitions when she was four-years-old, but last year was the first time she started to compete without her dad, Josh Waddell, in the ring with her.
“I have to lead the cows by myself and without my dad helping me,” she said.
When it comes to picking her cow out of the thousands of others on the family farm, it isn’t that hard of a task. Waddell is the only member of her family to show red and white cows.
“I really like that Ruby is a red and white,” said Waddell. “She is different from the others.”
Before a cow can even get into the ring, there is a lot of work that has to be done behind the scenes. Before going in the ring the cow needs to be clipped, have the top line looking good, get the sprays on and have the right type of halter.
“You need to make sure they look nice,” said Waddell. That is something she and he dad have worked on this year.
Over the past year, Waddell has worked every week to make sure she was ready for this year’s show season. Every Sunday she would go with her dad and train with the cows.
“We would go wash them, lead them and tie their heads up so they get used to having their heads up,” she said. She would also see how they were behaving, and learned from her dad how to get the cows acting right.
That doesn’t include helping to wash and feed the cows in the morning. Her dad will save her some early mornings doing the feedings, but Waddell has one job that she has to do.
“My main job is to pick up the poop and make sure everything is swept,” she said.
The hard work that Waddell has put in this year paid off this past weekend, when she accomplished her goal of getting a first place finish.
Win or lose, Waddell said that she always enjoys getting into the ring with her cows.
That isn’t to say she isn’t competitive. “I like being in the shows with other people and competing. I always want to win and take that ribbon,” she said.
Coming from a family of dairy farmers, Emma’s first win was a big accomplishment.
“It makes me happy to see her happy,” said her mom, Hayley Waddell. “Her goal was to get a blue ribbon and she did that, and it took a lot of tears and hard work.”
With this competition under her belt, Emma is now looking forward to taking Ruby to the Crawford County Fair. She said she likes the fair because it gives her more time in the ring.
“I like that it gives me more shows, more time to lead and show my calf,” she said. Now that she is in 4-H, she can compete in even more shows at the fair.
