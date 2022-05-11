MEADVILLE — Crawford County Chapter, A.B.A.T.E. of Pennsylvania was honored to receive the Proclamation of May as Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month in Crawford County from the Crawford County Commissioners on Wednesday, April 27 at the Crawford County Courthouse.
Rita Preston, Public Relations Officer of the Crawford Chapter, was on hand to say a few words, at the request of the commissioners.
Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E.) has a long history in our area, dating back to the 1980s. A.B.A.T.E. of Pa. strives to educate the public on the facets of highway courtesy and safety, in addition to offering the OSAL program (Operation Save A Life) courses to high schools across Pennsylvania. New riders are encouraged to take beginning riding courses offered through organizations such as the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF). The organization also works with legislators to promote and defend highway safety.
Preston shared a short history on A.B.A.T.E. of Pa., while emphasizing highway safety for riders of all types of motorized vehicles on and off road. Riding season has arrived and all motorists are reminded to share the highways and be alert to those traveling the same roads, from semi-tractors to smaller scooters.
Homeowners are reminded to keep grass clippings on the lawn, away from the roadways, since the grass is a danger to those on 2- and 3-wheeled vehicles. Simply blow the clippings away from the road, not onto it.
The chapter membership will be hosting highway cleanup through PennDOT’s program in June. Motorists are encouraged to be alert for all highway cleanup volunteers every day, and are asked not to litter in the first place. Crawford Chapter, A.B.A.T.E. of Pa. is proud to have been recognized by PennDOT this spring as a 31-year participant in the program. The chapter cleans an area along Route 102 north of Meadville.
The Crawford County Chapter meets at the Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 building on Dunham Road on the second Sunday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Visitors and new members are always welcome. Visit the chapter on Facebook at username:
@CrawfordCountyChapterA.B.A.T.EofPA .
