Update: According to Meadville-based State Police, the young girl was found safe and the father is in custody. The Amber Alert is cancelled.
VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Vernon Township child is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Friday.
According to the alert, Dawyson Marie Wright, 2, was allegedly abducted by her father, Travis Allen Wright, 27.
The girl was last seen near 18096 Turner Road, Meadville. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink and blue Levi shirt and pink pajama pants.
Travis Wright is reportedly operating a 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z71 bearing Pennsylvania registration ZKV0618. The truck has a black hood, according to police.
Anyone who has spotted either individual is encouraged to call 911.
