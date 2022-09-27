Lauryn Irwin, Crawford County’s Dairy Princess, competed in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Pageant this past weekend, where she finished in the top 7, and placed for multiple components.
Irwin, 17, is a junior at Titusville High School. She is a few months into her reign as Dairy Princess, which will end next June 1.
“All my life I have lived on a dairy farm. I have always loved cows,” Irwin said. “When I was younger, my mom was on the Crawford County Dairy Princess committee. I ran around with her and I got a feel for what dairy promotion was.”
Last spring, when she ran for Dairy Princess, she had to prepare a skit and a speech. Her speech is about refueling with chocolate milk, and her skit is about superhero Dairy Girl, who saves the day with three servings of dairy every day.
At the state pageant, she presented that same speech and skit. She also had to make a scrapbook of all the promotions she has done so far. Her scrapbook was travel themed, “Miles of Memories.” She also made a folding display and a radio spot, or public service announcement. Her display was an interactive board for kids titled “Help me and my herd get back to the barn.” Her radio spot was about choosing healthy snack alternatives during football games, such as cheese instead of chips. She took a dairy knowledge test, too, and submitted three dairy related recipes.
At the pageant, she received honorable mention in the knowledge test and for her speech. She received runner up for both her display and radio public service announcement.
“My biggest achievement was making the top 7. That was my goal, getting to the top 7, out of 22 girls. I also wanted to place with my speech and my dairy knowledge because that is the most important to me. It was a successful weekend. I am proud of myself,” Irwin said.
Irwin’s schedule is busy with dairy promotions and attending area events and festivals as Dairy Princess. For example, she has attended a health fair at the Meadville YMCA, and gone to schools, and a lot of nursing homes, where she performs her skit and serves ice cream. She also gets invited to local meetings as well.
“My favorite promotion was with disabled adults in Meadville. It was so awesome performing my skit for them because they were so interactive. They absorbed it. It made me feel special because I knew they enjoyed themselves,” Irwin said.
Next on Irwin’s schedule is a promotion on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Titusville Open Air Market, for National Cheese Month, and the Pumpkin Festival Parade later that day in Meadville. She’ll also be in Meadville’s Halloween parade, riding on a milk truck.
“I would not change it for anything. I grew up going to the skating rink in town, but I always had to feed the cows beforehand. I was always 20 minutes late and I used to think that was so annoying, but looking back, it has taught me so many things. Growing up on a farm, I learned so many life skills and it changed my life for the best. I was truly blessed to grow up on a farm,” Irwin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.