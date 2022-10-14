According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) Crawford County, and other surrounding counties, are seeing peak fall foliage this week.
“With beautiful weather expected across the state this weekend, Pennsylvania travelers won’t need to go far to see the gorgeous colors adorning Penn’s Woods,” DCNR said on their website.
According to DCNR, Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation — or anywhere in the world.
Only three regions of the world support deciduous forests that display fall autumn color. These are eastern North America, the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe, and northeastern China and northern Japan. Forests in other regions are either tropical or dominated by conifers.
Pennsylvania’s location between 40° and 42° North latitude and its varied topography from sea level on the coastal plain to over 3,000 feet in the Laurel Highlands supports 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the display of autumn color.
Pennsylvania is the meeting ground of northern trees that flourish only on mountain tops farther south and southern species that are at the northern limits of their range.
Northern tree species include: gray and paper (white) birches, mountain maple, American mountain ash, quaking aspen and pin (fire) cherry.
Southern tree species include: black gum, black walnut, pignut hickory, flowering dogwood, southern red and scarlet oaks, sweetbay and umbrella magnolias, persimmon and pawpaw.
Ohio buckeye, bur oak, and shingle oak, common to the Mississippi Valley, have eastern outposts on the Allegheny Plateau.
“Three factors influence autumn color — leaf pigments, length of night, and weather. The timing of color change and leaf fall are primarily regulated by the increasing length of night. None of the other environmental influences — temperature, rainfall, food supply, and so on-are as unvarying as the steadily increasing length of night during autumn. As days grow shorter, and nights grow longer and cooler, biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape with nature's autumn palette,” DCNR explains.
For more information, and to see ongoing fall foliage reports, posted weekly, visit dcnr.pa.gov.
