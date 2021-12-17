PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — It was a bittersweet meeting for the Pleasantville Borough Council Tuesday night as the council members happily passed the final 2022 budget, with no tax increases, but had to say goodbye to borough secretary Stephanie Drake.
The borough is now interviewing for Drake’s successor, as they hope to fill the shoes of someone who has been the “face of the borough” for more than three decades.
The borough council members unanimously approved the 2022 budget, as taxes will stay at the same rate as they were for 2020, six mills.
Speaking with The Herald over the phone, Mayor Martha Long said that after such a trying year, the borough was happy not to put any further burden on the residents.
“I can’t say we have been lucky,” said Long. “But we hope that our situation will continue and that we can handle everything without raising taxes moving forward.”
Tuesday’s meeting was the last with borough secretary Stephanie Drake. Drake has worked as the face of the borough for more than 33 years. She said it was time to step down, and let someone else take over the duty of serving the residents of Pleasantville.
Speaking about the service that Drake has given to the borough over her years as secretary, Mayor Long said that Drake is surely going to be missed. “She knows the everyday operations of the borough and handles all the day-to- day tasks,” said Long.
Some of the duties that Long mentioned that some residents might not know include grant writing, payrolls, billing, giving out notices and all the documentation it takes for a municipality to run.
Besides the work she does behind the scenes, Drake is also the “face of the borough,” whenever someone needs something from the municipality, Drake is the one they have to go to.
“She is a great people person, and has been a great representative for the borough,” said Long.
The borough is currently interviewing candidates to take over as secretary.
