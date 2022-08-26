On Wednesday afternoon, Cheryl Eckart, of Conneautville, joined an illustrious club. Eckart was named the 2022 Four Star Homemaker of the Crawford County Fair. She took home one of the fair’s highest honors, and the famous red polo.
Speaking to The Herald after her victory, Eckart, in front of the dress, purse and doll clothes that she made for her grand kids, dedicated her win to her family, who she makes all the homemade goods for.
Well, she first dedicated the win to her grand kids, as a grandmother does, but corrected herself and made sure to include the rest of the family.
To win the honor of being a Four Star Homemaker, you need to be a Jack of all Trades. Some county crafters may excel in one area of home creations, but to be the Four Star Homemaker, you need to have a variety of skills.
The winning homemaker is the competitor who places highest in the categories of baking, canned/dried foods, clothing and needlework. They need to enter in three items per category, and place well with all 12 items.
Eckart has always been good at canning. The first place finishes for her blackberry and blueberry jams speak for themselves. She said in past years her sewing and needlework needed improvement. This being the third time she has entered the four star competition, it was her improvement in her clothing creations that allowed her to take home the plaque.
It wasn’t just the four star competition that had her working on her sewing, but also her family. Her first place winning dress is for one grand kids, the horse purse was claimed by another. She has one granddaughter obsessed with dolls, and she made her first place doll clothing for her.
“All the things I made are what the grand kids get as Christmas gifts,” she said. “Homemade gifts have that special ingredient, that I love them all.”
She also entered in baked goods including a first place winning angel food cake, an apple cake, a blackberry pie and some pickles.
Her 12 award winning entries earned Eckart a Four Star Homemaker 2022 decorative license plate, an official plaque, the famous red polo (which is still on it’s way) and a $50 check among many other prizes. For Eckart, it wasn’t the prizes, it was about joining the club.
“All the women who have won before me made homemade goods at a high value,” she said. “And now I’m one of them.”
Eckart received her gifts from Monica Hummel, the 2002 four star winner, and the designated greeter who gives the gifts “and welcomes them to the club.”
Hummel said that to join the club, you need to put in a lot of hard work. To win, it shows that you are a “well rounded homemaker.” To receive the red polo is a stamp of approval. She compares it to getting the green jacket that winners receive after the conquer Augusta National Golf Course at The Masters. “We are like a red shirt society,” she said.
Hummel said that the Four Star Homemaker award is something that is good for the community. She called it something that keeps “the fair alive.”
With her 12 entries this year, Eckart is relieved that she finally won. “It feels good, but it is also a relief,” she said. After having to enter in so many different things for the past three years, she is now looking forward to “entering in anything I want.”
Correction- A previous version of this story stated that the competition took place on Thursday.
