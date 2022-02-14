Titusville’s City Council took another step toward hiring three police officers on Friday.
Council met for about 10 minutes during a special session Friday afternoon with just one item on the agenda — approving a civil service eligibility list for the police department. The list, which includes four names, is the pool that the department will hire from for their three new officers.
Present at the special meeting was Deputy Mayor Sara Jones, Councilman Sam Logsdon and Councilman Chad Covell. The three members voted to accept the list unanimously.
Titusville City Council is scheduled to meet for a regularly scheduled meeting this Tuesday. However, with so many positions to fill, according to Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon, “We want to offer the positions as quickly as possible so they can start start training.”
The list of candidates went before the Civil Service Commission, who approved the list. Now that the list has been approved by both the commission and city council, LeGoullon said he plans to offer positions to two candidates this Monday.
If the list had been approved on Tuesday, that would have only delayed the process.
If the two potential officers accept the offers, they are eligible to being training on Feb. 28. The police are going to stagger the new officers through their training.
The first officer should be trained and ready to hit the streets, according to LeGoullon, April 22.
Speaking to the candidates, LeGoullon said that all are more than qualified to be officers in Titusville, and have years of valuable experience.
“They are very qualified, have had plently of experience and will bring a lot of knowledge with them,” said LeGoullon.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.