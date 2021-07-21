OIL CITY – Due to flood damage, State Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to the intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
This week, repairs will be made to a pipe on Route 428 between Route 417 and Buxton Road (Route 4022). When that work, which will be done by PennDOT employees out of the Venango County facility, is completed, the closure will be reduced to Buxton Road to Route 27.
A detour is posted using Buxton Road (Route 4022) Route 8 and Route 27.
The closure is expected to remain in place for four weeks.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
