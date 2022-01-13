PLEASANTVILLE BOROUGH, Venango County — “Money has always been an issue for this borough,” said new Borough Council President Howie Crawford.
Much of Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting was centered around finances, as the borough looks to change their cost structures and recoup unpaid sewer and water fees.
Borough council is looking to have a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 14, to reopen the budget.
After reorganization, which occurred on Jan. 3, Pleasantville Borough has 30 days to reopen their budget and make changes.
Crawford proposed an idea to the rest of council of raising the sewage and water fees $1 a month. He said that these changes, which would only cost residents $24 a year, could raise between $11,000 and $12,000 for the borough.
“I am trying to get income for the borough,” said Crawford. “If we don’t do it now, we would have to wait a year.”
Other members on council were not in support of raising one of the fees, water, but all were in agreement that something needs to be done about sewer costs.
“I can see making a change to sewer,” said Mayor Martha Long. “But we are seeing progress on water.”
Borough Council Vice President Mary Long was in agreement with the mayor, and said that she would be cautious about raising any costs, considering how many residents live on fixed incomes.
“My concern is that some people have a hard time paying already,” said Mary.
After some discussion, it was agreed that a rise in water fees was off the table, but that something needed to be done about sewage costs. Harvey said that everything related to sewage, from chemicals to testing, has risen significantly, and they don’t know if these costs will continue to rise.
While Mary Long was opposed to raising the water fees, she did agree that the finances related to the sewage services have “skyrocketed.”
The borough plans to schedule a special session to formally approve some sort of raise in the sewage fees this Friday. The council members are considering a $1.50 or $2 rise in the sewage base costs.
One of the reasons that the borough is looking at changing fees is that water and sewer, due to lack of payment, has put their finances in a bind.
Crawford said that currently, Titusville bills the borough for water, and then the borough charges residents. No matter if residents are paying the borough, the borough has to pay Titusville.
Crawford said that the borough is owed more than $80,000 in payments that are 90 days past due.
Harvey Long said that he has been in talks with the borough solicitor over what they can do to recoup that money, and that the borough is looking at shutting off service to those that owe money.
“This will be addressed at some point,” said Harvey.
Much like you are not allowed to shut off heat to customers during the winter, the borough council wants to make sure that there are no such restrictions on water customers, and is looking to start shutting off service in either February, March or April, depending on what their solicitor says.
The next regularly scheduled borough council meeting will take place on Jan. 25, where if changes may occur to the budget. The budget, if changed, will be on display at the borough building between the special and regularly scheduled meetings.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
