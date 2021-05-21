By Garrett Dvorkin
At Monday’s City Council meeting, it was brought to the council members’ attention the state of two wooden oil derricks that sit at the boundaries of the City to welcome tourists and residents alike.
The two structures, while looking fine from afar, according to City Public Works Director Chris Roofner, are in critical condition.
In 2008, an agreement was formed between the City, Titusville Community Gateway, the Oil Region Alliance, Titusville Renaissance and the Titusville Garden Club to put something up on the outskirts of the City to foster community pride.
It was chosen to build two large oil derricks. Of the two derricks, one is located near the Titusville Opportunity Park and the other was situated along State Route 8, south of the city.
Roofner was sent to inspect the derrick along State Route 8 and found it to be unsalvageable.
“It needed to come down immediately,” said Roofner, “I could’ve pushed it over myself. You could just rip boards off of it.”
Roofner noted that the derrick was built with rough-cut untreated lumber. Since the structure stands outside, water and insects have done so much damage to the wood that it practically disintegrated when the crew collapsed it.
The way it was built, the wooden beams were angled in a way that the water ran down the planks, pooling at the bottom and destroying its base.
Since the derrick is situated so close to State Route 8, the City was worried that if it fell it could do harm and also disrupt traffic. Roofner imagined a child trying to climb up it for a picture and having the entire thing come down.
The other derrick, situated near Opportunity Park, will stay up for now until a remedy to the situation presents itself.
While Roofner said this derrick “is in just as bad of shape” as the one they took down, he said it does not have a significant risk of falling where it could cause injury and or traffic problems.
He does ask that citizens stay clear of the derrick until it is repaired or replaced.
With one derrick down and the other is in such poor shape, the City is looking at how to move forward. City Manager Neil Fratus told The Herald that the City wants something on the outskirts to welcome people into the city, whether that is a derrick or possibly something else.
“Whatever we put up is going to be structurally sound,” said Fratus. He also said the city plans to work with the Oil Region Alliance (ORA) for the potential replacement.
The Oil Region Alliance also echoed sentiments of hoping to collaborate with Titusville.
“We plan to work with the City of Titusville to remedy the situation,” said Jenn Burden, Oil Region Alliance Heritage program manager. “We were already aware of the condition of the derrick and have been in communication with the City.”
Fratus mentioned that the ORA had been looking to add a third derrick in Titusville, but that the City did not have any property near the outskirts that would be a good fit.
Fratus mentioned that the funding for the third derrick could be used for the two sites already in use.
While the derricks in Titusville are in such bad shape, Roofner fears there may be more in northwestern Pennsylvania that may be dangerous.
Roofner mentioned that he knows of three derricks in Oil Creek State Park that could also be damaged. He also said there may be one near the Barkeyville exit on Interstate 80.
He asked that anyone who sees a large wooden derrick in the area contact a local government official letting them know that they should be evaluated.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
