On Sunday, holiday spirit in Pleasantville will be at a high, as two local events, the HoHoHo Day and Christmas on Horseback are once again teaming up to provide some holiday cheer.
The day will feature horses riding down the street, gift bags, cookies, cocoa and the chance to take a picture with Santa and The Grinch.
The fun starts Sunday at 2 p.m. by the Pleasantville Dollar General. The day starts with a parade, which will go down Merrick Street, before ending at the fire hall. The parade will be lead by the horses, with the HoHoHo committee following.
The HoHoHo committee will be handing out gift bags to kids as the parade goes down Merrick. Debbie Edwards, member of the HoHoHo committee, said that this year the group will be bringing along 324 bags for area kids.
“Last year we had 200 bags and we ran out quick,” said Edwards. The bags are filled with tasty treats, coloring books and other fun items.
Last year was the first year that the HoHoHo committee and Christmas on Horseback Committee joined forces. The HoHoHo committee usually has its event the same night as Pleasantville lights up its Christmas lights, but they didn’t want to compete with the Live Nativity in Titusville, which many of their members participate in.
With the number of attendees at their event dwindling in years past, the pandemic gave the group an opportunity to pivot, and they did so by joining in with the horse parade.
“Last year we had lots of turnout, even during a pandemic,” said Edwards. The group was used to throwing a big party and having people come out for pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
This year they are moving back in that direction, with photos outside of Corky’s Pizza. The photos cost a donation to the group, which helps fund the bags they give to the kids.
Edwards wanted to thank their donors and the community for continuing to support the HoHoHo committee. “The community really looks forward to it,” she said.
The Christmas on Horseback Committee is one that has come along more recently. Tara Nason spoke with The Herald about the event, saying it came about three years ago after a conversation with friend Nicole La Bolle.
Knowing the large amount of interest in horses in the area, they thought giving riders a chance to show off their animals in a parade might be a popular event. “We talked about having a horse parade, and committed,” said Nason.
The two never thought the event could grow to what it is now. When they started they just wanted to do something new, but now they have decided to do some good too.
“Originally we just did it for fun. We did it for the community,” said Nason.
This year their focus has shifted a little, as they have decided to support a good cause. After the parade, the committee is hosting an event at the firehall. You need to bring a camera, but a donation, which all goes to the volunteer fire department, will get you a picture with the Grinch. The firehall will also have cookies and cocoa available.
The fire department is an organization that means a lot to Nason, as well as the community. “I grew up being around the Pleasantville fire department because my mother’s an EMT and I was a junior fire fighter at one point,” she said. “And us giving back to them is important because they put their live’s on hold and in danger to help others in their time of need.”
The two organizations are happy to work together, and hope that the event can continue to grow. As both organizations raise money to help local causes, area kids and the fire department, the bigger the event gets, the more help it can provide.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
