At their last meeting, the Crawford County Commissioners approved four additions to the county’s planning commission.
Titusville residents may be familiar with at least one name on that list — Benson Memorial Library’s Executive Director Jessica Hilburn. Hilburn will join John Frye on the commission, giving Titusville more of a voice when it comes to planning the future of Crawford County.
Hilburn will be on the commission starting in January and her term will run until 2025. She hopes to provide the eastern part of the county a voice when it comes to big decisions that the commission will have to make.
Speaking with The Herald, Hilburn said that she always likes to be involved, and when she saw that there were seats open on the commission she thought this would be a “great way to get more involved.”
When it comes to county government, Titusville residents and those who live further from Meadville feel that their needs aren’t always considered. Hilburn said that this is a sentiment that she has heard, and one that she wants to change.
“People in eastern Crawford County and Titusville specifically tend to feel like our needs aren’t as represented as they could be,” said Hilburn.
She hopes that having multiple voices from this side of the county on the commission, and involved with county government as a whole, will make sure localissues are on the forefront.
“Without being a part of the conversation you can’t really get much done,” said Hilburn.
County Commissioner Eric Henry echoed those sentiments. During their full meeting last week, noting that Hilburn is from Titusville, Henry said, “I think that it is important to have a little bit of a geographical change over there for us,” said Henry.
He also said that it is nice to get some younger people involved. Henry said the move was good for Hilburn, and that he is a supporter of hers.
With Hilburn’s placement on the planning commission, she will have a part in shaping the 2022 new comprehensive plan that will be done by the commission. Hilburn said that when that plan starts to take shape, there are several issues that she wants to advocate for.
“There’s so many things that we have in common with the other parts of the county, but we also have a lot of our own unique challenges like Church run,” she said.
She hopes the commission can collaborate to solve these issues, and make Crawford County a better place for all residents.
Hilburn also said that pandemic-related funds are something that she wants to help the county take advantage of. Hilburn said that the funds coming in have a chance to make a real impact, and that their availability is a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Other issues that Hilburn will advocate for are rural broadband expansion, trail expansion and work being done in the county forest.
As a resident of Hydetown, the forest is close by but is often forgotten by local residents. Work has already been started on reviving the area, and Hilburn hopes to add a local Hydetown touch on any future plans.
Hilburn was selected after going though a vetting process by the county. Candidates were evaluated by an evaluation rubric. After that the planning commission weighed in on the candidates.
Jenny Tompkins, Assistant Planning Director of Community Development, said that Hilburn was a candidate with prior experience.
“We are really excited. She is involved with a whole range of programs in the city,” said Tompkins. Tompkins also mentioned Hilburn’s involvement with Titusville’s Placemaking initiatives.
