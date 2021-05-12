STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — Rosalie McCracken Scholarships were presented by Jack McCracken at Maplewood High School.
Rosalie taught at Maplewood Elementary School for 35 years and requested that students majoring in Early Childhood Education or Nursing receive scholarships in her name.
Generous donations from Maplewood retired staff and her estate enabled two scholarships to be awarded to Cassidy Donovan, daughter of Chad and Jennie Donovan, for Early Childhood Education at Slippery Rock University and Maria Burns, daughter of John and Jenny Burns, for Nursing at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
