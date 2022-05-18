The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors approved 25 resolutions at a busy meeting Monday night. Included in the resolutions were 16 yearly renewals, and the approval of the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The proposed final budget does include a tax increase for both Crawford and Warren County residents who live within the school district, but that number could change as state subsidies are still unknown.
The school board unanimously approved the 2022-23 proposed final budget. The budget, as it currently stands, has proposed total expenditures of $41,167,319. This is compared to last year’s budget of $38,249,605.
Included in the proposed budget is a 1.06 mill tax increase for Crawford County residents, a 2.43% increase, and a 1.42 mill increase for Warren County residents, a 2.53% increase. There is no increase for Venango County residents.
For districts in multiple counties, the district must use market value numbers from State Tax Equalization Board to balance millage. While Monday’s meeting was for voting, at last week’s meeting District’s Business Manager Shawn Sampson said the budget was in a “good place.”
Speaking about the budget before the meeting, Sampson told The Herald that when he said the budget was in a “good place,” it was relative to where the district usually is with the budget for their May meetings.
At last Monday’s meeting, Sampson said the budget has a $205,000 deficit. At last year’s May meeting, the district was facing a $1.6 million deficit.
Even with the proposed final budget approved, there is still room to change some figures around before the board officially approves the final budget in June. With 60% of the district’s revenue coming from the state, Sampson is hopeful that increased allocations will help lessen the tax increase that residents will see.
Typically at the May regular meeting, the school board hears a presentation about its food services contract. One of the 16 renewals approved at Monday’s meeting was a yearly contract with Nutrition Group, which provides food services for the district. Due to an unforeseen circumstance, Sampson presented the presentation to the school board, and was the bearer of bad news.
Last year when Nutrition Group presented to the school board, much like this year, there is a lot of unknowns. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been waivers available for school districts. Not only did the waivers increase reimbursements per meal, they also expanded food service.
The waivers allowed the district to provide meals to all online students, and do other programs like allowing for delivery of meals. The more meals you provide, the cheaper they are per meal.
Last year Nutrition Group projected a loss of $206,000, but the reinstatement of waivers meant that the district was able to overcome the entire loss.
This year, with the loss of waivers and the lower reimbursement rates, the district is projected a loss of $236,000. Some of the loss is attributed to rising food costs, but the loss of waivers alone would cost the district $281,000.
“Our biggest issue right now is losing waivers,” said Sampson.
Superintendent Stephanie Keebler echoed that sentiment, saying, “Waivers would be really significant for us.”
When it comes to food and reimbursement, waivers increase how much the state and federal government pays the district back for providing meals to students. With the loss of waivers, for lunch service, the district’s reimbursement would go down 81 cents for what would be deemed free meals, and more than $4 for paid meals.
All district meals are free to students. Based on the Community Enrollment Program, it is calculated by district the percentage of students that would be eligible for free meals. Once the percentages are calculated, the district is reimbursed based on those calculations.
The school board voted to approve the contract. This is the last year that the school district can approve the contract before it has to go out for bid.
“We have been fortunate over the course of the last two years to receive food waivers. We are still hopeful that they will come through, as they allowed flexibility for our food services program,” said Keebler.
Besides the budget and food, the district also voted to approve the spending of more than $200,000 to replace old equipment in the high school.
The high school is in need of a new boiler for the swimming pool area of the school. The board approved the spending of $89,500 to purchase and install a new boiler. The old boiler was more than 40 years old, and was costing the district to repair it. The new boiler could be installed in the next three to four weeks. The new boiler will be more efficient, and save on energy costs.
The board also approved the spending of $138,933 to purchase weight room equipment for the high school. The new equipment replaces the old weights which were at least 20 years old. The weights will be use by students in Physical Education classes as well as athletic teams.
Meeting notes
—The district approved the tentative list of 2022 Titusville High School graduates. The current list includes 125 students.
—At last week’s committee meeting, Director of Learning Jesse Maine presented about the Step by Step Learning program. The program helps train teachers with effective teaching strategies, specifically reading. It is part of the school’s literacy plan that includes the new ELA curriculum. The program, which will cost $494,748, is paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act ESSER funding that is required to be spent on learning loss.
