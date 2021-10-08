FRANKLIN, Venango County — Cancer survivors, friends, family and caregivers were invited to turn Egbert Fountain pink at the Pink Splash for the Cure event, held in Fountain Park in Franklin on Tuesday.
After speeches, music and fellowship, survivors gathered around the fountain squirting pink dye to turn the color of the water a shade of pink, while their loved ones and the community stood by to support and applaud them.
“Cancer is not experienced alone” was a message given during the keynote speech by Dr. Shanon Penland. The love and support shown at the park really brought the statement to life.
The event was hosted by the Pink Splash for the Cure committee, with all the proceeds of the event going to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation.
Cheryl Carson, chairman of Pink Splash for the Cure described the event as a symbol for the support survivors get in this area once they get their diagnosis.
“This event has a lot to do with symbolism and the symbol of the pink ribbon,” said Carson.
Pink was everywhere, from the baskets being auctioned and the pink shirts to the fountain and the water. The event allowed the cancer community in Franklin in Venango County to get together, support the survivors and remember those who have been lost.
Roz Greggs is the secretary of the committee. After not being able to hold an event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said this event was important to get people thinking about the Kirtland foundation again.
“Our main goal today is to promote awareness of the Kirtland Foundation and how they help local people,” said Greggs.
Unlike other foundations that support cancer survivors, the Kirtland Foundation keeps all of the money raised in the community.
The foundation was founded by the late Dr. Howard Kirtland, who in 2005 started the Kirtland Cancer foundation to help local families dealing with a cancer diagnoses. The foundation helps those fighting cancer, giving assistance with childcare, food, rent, mortgages, utilities, insurances, taxes and transportation.
The foundation also has a scholarship program for students who have either fought cancer or had a family member that they supported.
Kathy Horner is someone very connected with the survivor community in Franklin and Venango County. Not only is she the chairman of the Kirtland foundation and on the Pink Splash for a Cure committee, she is also a survivor.
Horner remembers getting her diagnosis, and the long fight she had with cancer.
“I was lucky,” said Horner. “I had a great support system that helped me get through it. Other’s aren’t as lucky.”
Horner now dedicates much of her time to helping other survivors, to make sure that while they are fighting, their other worries are taken care of.
“I can relate to what they’re going through,” she said.
Before the fountain was turned pink, those in attendance heard from Dr. Shanon Penland. Dr.Penland is an oncologist for UPMC at the Hilman Cancer Center. Like many that attended the event, Penland is also a survivor.
While much talk after a cancer diagnosis is about the physical symptoms associated with cancer, Dr. Penland wanted to shed light on the emotional and spiritual issues that survivors can have.
She also reminded people that you become a survivor the moment you get your diagnosis. She said that you will feel anxious, but that it is how you respond to those feelings that define you.
“We can’t let it control our lives,” she said.
During Dr. Penland’s speech, she mentioned that 83% of survivors can identify some positive change that was associated with their diagnosis. Whether it be reuniting with family you haven’t spoken to for years or creating a list of goals you want to complete, there is always a positive that can be taken away. For the survivors of Venango County, the community and inclusion shown by the survivor community in Fountain Park was inspiring.
There were kids talking with and asking questions to older survivors and hugs and smiles galore. While the fountain did turn pink, it was the love and support shown to the survivors that changed Franklin pink, if only for an afternoon.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
