Homicide charges brought against Jack Turner

A pair of homicide charges have been brought against a Saegertown man accused of killing his stepmother and half-brother in August.

Jack Elijah Turner, 21, was arraigned on multiple felony charges Monday, before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood, of Linesville. While Turner was a person of interest in the murders of Shannon Whitman, 49, and her son Darrin Whitman, 10, this is the first time he has been directly accused of the crime by law officials following the completion of a nearly two month long investigation.

“The investigation takes as long as it takes, and once the investigation is complete, we’re satisfied we have the right guy,” Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz told The Herald.

The two victims were both shot in the back of the head on Aug. 10 in the Randolph Township home of Shannon Whitman, located at 13185 State Highway 198. The bodies were discovered by Shannon Whitman’s husband, Scott Whitman, according to investigators.

Schultz said that he couldn’t comment as to whether there is a motive in the killings as of yet.

In addition to the murders, Turner is now also facing a felony charge of burglary and multiple theft charges. He is accused of allegedly stealing a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a .22 caliber long rife, a Mikromatic Cigarette Machine, Gambler cigarette tubes, Suboxone medication, a small gray safe and a photograph, all of which belonged to Scott Whitman, according to the criminal complaint.

A previous charge for the alleged theft of a 2009 gray/silver Lincoln MKS Sedan owned by Shannon Whitman has also carried over. Turner was first charged for the stealing of the automobile on Aug. 28.

After the discovery of the bodies, a manhunt was launched for Turner’s capture which spanned multiple days and several states. During this time, he allegedly robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint Millcreek, from which he has theft charges out of Erie County.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 14 in Charleston, West Virginia by the local police force there and the U.S. Marshall’s Service at a Greyhound bus station. He was extradited back to Pennsylvania on Aug. 28, where he has since remained at the Crawford County Correctional facility.

Schultz confirmed that the allegedly stolen vehicle has been recovered, though said he could not comment on whether the other items have been found.

Turner is facing two counts of criminal homicide, a felony 1 charge with a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment and fines of $50,000 each; one count of burglary, also a felony 1 offense with a maximum possible sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $25,000; and four counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Two of the theft counts are graded as felony 2 charges, which carry a maximum possible sentence of 10 years imprisonment and fines of $25,000 each; one count is set at felony 3 grading, with a maximum possible sentence of seven years imprisonment and a fine of $15,000; and one count is set as a misdemeanor 2 charge, with a maximum possible sentence of two years imprisonment and a fine of $5,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, of Titusville, for Oct. 21, at 1:30 p.m. Due to Turner facing homicide charges, bail has been denied in his case.

Schultz said he has not been in contact with Erie officials yet for Turner to face his charges for the alleged robbery of the Millcreek gas station as of yet.

