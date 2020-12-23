TIONESTA — The Tionesta Municipal Authority authorized more funding for the sewer spot repair project being planned along Elm Street in downtown Tionesta during a special meeting of the authority on Wednesday.
The project will replace old and deteriorating terra cotta pipes that do not have manholes and clean out access points along the stretch of Elm Street that runs next to the United Methodist Church in Tionesta, Tionesta Borough Manager Cindy Crytzer said.
Crytzer told authority members that the amount they originally allotted for the borough’s portion of funding for the project in the 2021 budget was too low and needed to be raised in order to apply for the grants needed, which authority members unanimously approved.
The total cost of the project is $152,330, but after $121,864 in funding from an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant is considered, the maximum out-of-pocket cost for the municipal authority would be $30,466, Crytzer said.
The borough had originally allotted $23,000 for the project in the 2021 budget, but Crytzer added that the out-of-pocket cost can still vary from what is now listed based on what bids come in once the project is put out for bid.
In addition to the ARC Grant, Crytzer said the borough will apply for a Proper Charitable Trust Grant that could cover some of or all the funding the borough is responsible for, depending on how many monies are available.
She added that engineering for the project is currently being done, and the project will be put out to bid in late January or early February.
Herdle can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
