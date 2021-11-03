Titusville will be getting a new officer in town. This officer is young, fast, good looking and will help the rest of the police department keep drugs off of the streets.
However, when it comes to taking his oath, this Belgian Malinois might need some help.
After just a few months, the Titusville Police Department hit its $75,000 fundraising goal, and have now started the process of getting a police K-9 back into the City.
Earlier this year, Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon came to Titusville City Council with an idea — to bring a police K-9 back to the force. Council was receptive, and told the chief to go about and do whatever he needed to get the money to do so. Leaving the meeting, LeGoullon was ready to get started, but knew the task would be daunting.
However, just months after announcing the fundraising program to the community, the police department now stands ready, having completed their goal. A Cash Bash, a hayride and a Go-FundMe campaign were some of the tools used, but in the end it was the community and citizens, businesses and organizations that ended up getting the department to their goal.
“It really flew by,” said LeGoullon. “It’s amazing that we raised that in three months and accomplished all that we did.”
That fundraising did not come without effort. The police and members of the community have been holding events non-stop to benefit the program. With all the effort put into raising the funds, the effort can truly be appreciated.
“We put forth a tremendous amount of effort,” said LeGoullon. “Thankfully we were rewarded.”
Now it’s on to the next steps. Patrolman Andrew Carne has been selected as the officer who will become the K-9’s handler. Carne will select the dog in February.
It was decided that the department will be getting a male Belgian Malinois. After the dog has been selected, the training starts on March 21. The name will be selected by the trainers, and cannot really be modified too much by the department.
Part of the $75,000 was to go towards purchasing a new car that will be up-fitted to allow it to be the K-9 vehicle. That car has already been ordered, and will arrive in January.
Patrolman Carne himself grew up in a house with two Rottweilers, one of which was a search and rescue dog. The department will be adding a K-9 to the force and Carne will be welcoming a new roommate.
The dog and car will both go home with Carne at the end of the day.
“You always have to treat the dogs like they are a tool and not a pet,” said Carne. “But you can still play with it and have some pet-like aspects.”
Carne explained that the dog will be very high strung and be equally high paced. It will require lots of exercise.
No matter how much work the dog will be at home, the value to the department will be great. “The dog is another resource to enhance our fight on narcotics trafficking,” said Carne.
The K-9 can offer Titusville residents a safer community and greater drug enforcement. This was something that the community thought was worth it, as the funds for the program poured in.
When the process was first started, Chief LeGoullon thought that the GoFundMe page they set up would do most of the heavy lifting. What he didn’t take into account was how the community wanted to get involved.
The talk about the K-9 was so great, the police encountered it about everywhere they went. LeGoullon said that during a non-emergency call he showed up only for a crowd to ask about the K-9. This didn’t just happen once. “People were invested and excited,” said LeGoullon.
He said that the support shown to his department is indicative of the job the officers have been doing.
“Without a good reputation in the community, the support we got would not have looked like this,” he said.
With the money raised, the chief was able to look back on the process and really take stock of where the department is at. With dog food and veterinarian bills donated, the K-9 unit will benefit the City without costing taxpayers.
There are only really two people in the City disappointed with the project — the chief’s two kids, who were sure that their dad would be the one taking the dog home at the end of the day.
LeGoullon said while his kids might not be too happy, he is sure the kids of the community will be when they first get to see the new four-legged member of the force.
“I just know he is gonna be a huge hit with the community, especially the kids,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
