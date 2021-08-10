After Oil Festival 160 took place in 2019, the festitval was forced to take a break.
At a time when the community looked forward to gathering downtown and celebrating the best of what small town living can offer, the COVID-19 pandemic forced gatherings to stop, as residents social distanced and isolated.
As the restrictions were lifted, festival organizers and the community anticipated the 2021 Oil Festival.
The food, fun, parades, fireworks and more is all back. This year’s Oil Festival will run from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15.
Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch said that Titusville’s oil history is what originally made Titusville what it is. Crouch believes that the oil heritage, “is our rich history, the heart and soul of Titusville.” “It is what put us on the map,” he said.
Oil Festival also allows the people to come together to celebrate history, together. With last year’s event being cancelled, Crouch said the community is very excited, and he has heard that when he walks down the street.
“People have said they are excited to get out and mingle, and very excited for the parade,” he said.
With Oil Festival coming back, Crouch made it a point that the City, both City Hall and City Council be more involved. That has meant that they will be particiapting in the parade, and also allowed more streets than ever to be closed down so that people can get the full Oil Festival experience.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce is the organization that runs Oil Festival.
The Herald talked to the Chamber’s Executive Director Boo Maginnis about the return of the festival. She said that residents can expect an Oil Festival that reminds them of years past, but with new vendors and new twists.
To Maginnis, Oil Festival is a time for families to come together and see people they might not have seen in years.
“All the families come together, it is a time when relatives come back that you haven’t seen for years,” she said.
That also means a lot for local businesses that can capitalize on the spotlight being on the City and increased traffic and visitors.
“It brings business into town,” she said, “Fat Chad’s will be the place to be if you can get a table. Orr’s Brewery is having Brew Fest and serving people great beer.”
The festival allows people to see the great things that Titusville has to offer. “People don’t realize what we have until they come here and visit,” she said.
She hopes that people will enjoy themselves and make sure to support local businesses. “Come in and spend,” she said.
One of the biggest aspects of the festival is the parade, which takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The long line of floats, bands and cars is when Titusville residents line the streets. The Titusville High School band will be there performing, along with some who haven’t been in the parade in years.
“The Zem-Zem’s are back,” said Maginnis, “That’s going to be a lot of fun.” Maginnis is also excited for a 50-foot replica submarine that will be making it’s first appearance in the parade.
Maginnis said that for Oil Festival to be a success, it won’t require hitting a target number or anything like that.
“I just want everyone to have fun and enjoy themselves,” she said, “It will be nice to see all those smiles again.”
The Oil Festival Schedule is as follows:
Friday
—Historical Society Yard Sale, 402 W. Main street.
Benson Memorial Library free cartoon themed craft kit.
Stop by the Merc.
Titusville Alumni Association, all school celebration at the Perry St. Train Station.
Kids Zone, downtown Titusville.
Artisan, Crafts and food vendors in Scheide Park and Washington Street.
Tastings at Titusville Market Square. A variety of local wines, cheeses and other food samples.
Titusville Historical Society open to the community.
Matt Gavula: Erie Piano Man performance in front of Farmer’s National Bank.
Rick Magee and the Roadhouse rockers on Franklin Street.
Titusville Council on the Arts, Movie in Scheide Park.
Saturday
—Historical Soceity Yard Sale at 402 W. Main street.
Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad speeder car rides. Tickers are pre sale.
Registration for the AACA car show, downtown Titusville. Call (814) 827-1782
Artisan, craft and food vendors in Scheide Park and Washington Street.
Titusville Council on the Arts fine art exhibit.
Benson Memorial Library free cartoon themed craft kit.
Annual Oil Festival Parade, Main Street.
Kids Zone, downtown Titusville.
Pa. Oil Region AACA Car Show, downtwon Titusville.
Titusville Historical Socierty open to the community.
Free Tours of the Tarbell House at 324 E. Main St. Call (814) 677-8114.
Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad train rides.
Live entertainment presented by Bridge Studios, Scheide Park Gazebo.
Orr’s Brewery Beer Festival on Franklin Street.
AACA Car Show Awards at the Scheide Park Gazebo.
Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad speeder car rides.
Pre-Fireworks family entertainment by the Route 8 Band at the Middle School.
Oil Festival Fireworks behind Carter Field.
Sunday
—Artisan, crafts and food vendors in Scheide Park and Washington Street.
“Touch the Truck” Police car, city equipment and Fire truck courtest of the City of Titusville’s.
Titusville Historical Society open to the community.
For more times, locations and information, go to victoriantitusvillepa.com/2021-titusville-oil-festival/
More information can also be found on the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, and at the Chamber of Commerce, located at 202 W. Central Avenue.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
