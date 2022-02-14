Six students from Titusville High School participated in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 2 Band Festival held in Warren on Jan. 28-29.
The students gathered with approximately 150 selected peers from seven counties including Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, McKean, Potter and Warren.
The group rehearsed selected pieces and performed together in a concert.
Titusville was represented by Charlie Hamilton (trombone), Chloe Watkins (bass clarinet), Gavin Chappel (bass clarinet), Kat Henderson (clarinet), Machail Fullerton (bass clarinet), and Nathan Vinson (tuba).
Following an audition process, Hamilton, Chappel and Vinson were selected to advance to the Region II Band festival to be held on March 12 at Penn State Behrend. The three musicians also earned the right to submit audition materials for potential selection to the All-State Symphonic Band or Wind Ensemble to be held in the beginning of April.
