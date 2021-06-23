By Owen Krepps
Herald Intern
Since 2014, 201 West Spring Street has sat abandoned and left to die as what was once the Titusville YMCA drifted away into memory. Countless memories of the old Y were left to be demolished just like the building itself.
“To me the old Y meant backpacks in the corner, jackets and sweatshirts scattered everywhere, nasty shoes and socks under the benches with Mountain Dew spilled on the floor,” said former YMCA membership representative Wes Shafer. “Basketballs bouncing, kids screaming, crying, fighting and laughing. That was everyday at the Y, but it was always my favorite time. I do believe that if those walls could talk they would say that it is too quiet in here now.”
The new YMCA, located on Walnut Street, is a much more modern building, more suitable than the worn out pigeon hotspot of before. But that 108-year-old, just over 2,800-square-foot building in the heart of town still stood there abandoned for six years.
Thankfully in August of 2020, a determined man by the name of Nathaniel Licht bought the building, hoping to restore it to its former glory and not let one of the most historical and impactful buildings in town fall. Outside of being the owner of The Parkside, Licht is a musician for Dreamscape Band, a wedding and party band out of Pittsburgh.
The old Titusville YMCA is set to become The Parkside, a venue to celebrate the history of Titusville with all sorts of things planned. Development of remodeling the first floor of the building is moving along swimmingly and Licht states that the plan is to get things open by Aug. 29 of this year.
“It is an ambitious project I know. But from a developers point-of-view this place is not that absurd to fix up as it looks,” said Licht.
Licht describes his vision for The Parkside as a “community gathering space” to host things such as weddings, concerts, special events and much more.
He has plans for almost each and every room, mentioning a ballroom in the former gymnasium, catering and dressing rooms in what were once offices, sound studios in the basement and rooms for arts and crafts in the former lobby and conference rooms.
The entire project has been the vision of three people working day in and day out to restore the building. Licht mentioned that he just recently took three weeks off from work this summer just to focus on the building’s development.
“We have done over about 80 years of remodeling so far and emptied out six 30-yard dumpsters. We also counted 58 gallons of pigeon poop that we had to clean up,” said a disgusted Licht.
What makes this project even more ambitious is that it is coming all out of pocket. The Parkside project is self-funded and the building is privately owned by Licht.
However, there have been several donors to the project donating things ranging from LED lighting for the stage as well as new plumbing and new boilers. There is also a GoFundMe account with a $3,000 goal created for the project that you can find online.
“I had never seen so much plumbing. It was just a maze of plumbing having pipes run from here to there with the showers, water fountains pools, and sinks,” said Licht.
As mentioned before, the current plan is to open things up to the public in August but that is only for the first floor, which is currently the main focus. As for the basement, second and third floors they are a whole other monster.
“The only thing we really have done in the basement so far is just clear out moss and work on the boilers and plumbing,” said Licht.
The second floor includes the former jogging track and boarding rooms, as well as a kitchen and a cafeteria. What highlights the upper floors is the view of downtown Titusville from almost every window. The plan is to have a non-commercial kitchen, as well as bedrooms that have the potential for renting or Airbnb stay.
The third floor will certainly be a challenging project which Licht states will take about six to seven years to be done properly. This summer, the plan is to simply just clear out all of the debris on the floor. This floor is the home to dozens of pigeons, which leave unpleasant gifts all over.
On top of that, Licht and his team have to deal with the destruction caused by former Youth Administrator Kyle Krepps, as he would spray paint graffiti and put holes in the wall for the YMCA’s Halloween events.
No matter what trials and tribulations Licht and his team face in their endeavor to save this landmark, they are determined to persevere. Wherever the original architects of the YMCA in 1913 “Herndon and Pangborn” ended up after designing the place is unknown. But one thing is for sure; they built one of the most focal and iconic buildings in all of Titusville and it will still stand for years to come.
So mark your calendars for Aug. 29 for the introduction to The Parkside and feel free to check out the Parkside’s Facebook page as well. Licht and his team are always looking for help and the GoFundMe page for The Parkside is just over halfway to its goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.