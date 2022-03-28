MEADVILLE — Crawford County Commissioners took both long term and short term steps to help alleviate the burden of finding poll workers to work elections.
The commissioners on Wednesday, to help attract and retain poll workers approved $10 pay increases for poll worker training and poll worker salary.
To help with the issue moving forward, the commissioners also voted to start the process of consolidating voting precincts in Meadville and Titusville. Titusville would go from seven voting precincts down to three.
The commissioners voted unanimously to start the formal process of consolidating voting precincts in the county’s two cities. The commissioners had discussed the topic at the past election board meeting two weeks ago, and on Wednesday voted to make that idea a reality.
“It makes sense to us both in the number of registered voters and the physical locations,” said Commissioner Christopher Soff, who is also the chairman of the election board. Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn, who has frequently been in Titusville during elections, said this is “long overdue.”
Commissioner Soff said that no changes will go into effect until the 2023 primary elections at the earliest. Information needs to be compiled, and Soff said he thinks there would need to be a period of public comment. Any changes would have to be approved by the Court of Common Pleas.
If the changes go through, Titusville precincts 1-1 and 1-2 would be combined into Titusville 1, Titusville 2-1 and 2-2 would become Titusville 2, and precincts 3, 4, and 5 would become Titusville 3.
Soff said he is not worried about consolidation causing any problems with voters in terms of lines and waiting. The largest of the consolidated districts would have 1,300 registered voters, the other two would have 1,000 and 800 registered voters.
Soff said he feels the new precincts would be “very manageable.” Titusville’s precincts would not be among the largest in the county, during the meeting it was said that the largest voting precinct in the county has over 2,000 registered voters.
To help attract poll workers in the meantime, the commissioners also approved pay increases for poll workers. Poll workers who attend training will now receive $20, up from $10. There is a stipulation that to get the payment for training, poll workers have to actually work the polls on election day.
“Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newbie, we always, always, always urge you to come to poll worker training,” said Soff. It was said that with so many changes in guidelines from the state, it is always good to get a refresher.
The commissioners also increased the pay of five poll worker positions by $10. The positions include election judges, clerks and inspectors. The commissioners enacted the pay raise to remain competitive with other counties.
“We analyzed what other counties are doing and looked at our pay scale,” said Soff. Commissioner Weiderspahn was skeptical of a $10 raise, and instead wanted a $5 increase. Weiderspahn said he hoped that the state would step in and help counties.
Commissioner Eric Henry was in support of the $10 raise, saying that it was due to “supply and demand.” Henry said until poll workers are knocking down the doors to work the polls, it makes sense to continue to incentivize people. The measure passed via a two to one vote, with Commissioner Weiderspahn being the lone no vote.
Part of the reason that the commissioners are taking such measures to address the poll worker shortage was a decision from the state. The state pulled the plug on allowing the county to use county employees to help fill poll worker vacancies. County employees have been used to fill poll worker vacancies in Titusville during the last election.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.