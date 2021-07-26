By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
On Saturday, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad celebrated 35 years taking tourists, area residents and train enthusiasts alike along the winding bends of the former ConRail tracks.
While the weather may have left something to desire, it did not stop those on the train from looking at the beautiful scenery, and taking in information about how Titusville, and the surrounding areas, changed the world.
Just as they have done for decades, the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad loaded up passengers to take them on a journey through the trees and along the creek. The land, which used to hold more oil derricks than trees, is now a testament to what can happen when nature is left to run its course.
When the horn blasts five times, it is time to board the old rail cars. The musty smell is a testament to the passengers that have climbed aboard these passenger cars for decades, all Pullman cars built in the 1930s.
The front of the train is run by one of two engines — one from 1947 and one from 1950.
That smell quickly changes one passengers get aboard the rail postal car — the only operating post office car in the United States. The postal car, which now serves buttery popcorn and cold drinks, also allows visitors to send post cards to loved ones, continuing its tradition of carrying mail along the rails.
The centerpieces of the experience are polar opposites, both in style and position on the line.
In the front, which becomes the rear when the train stops in Oil Creek State Park, is the first class car, a Wabash Cannonball. It’s interior is original to the 1940s rebuild, and has reclining seats, air conditioning and it’s own tour guide. This allows select passengers to experience luxurious train travel as Americans did more than 80 years ago.
On the other end is the open car, a converted flat car used by GE locomotive works in Erie. In the open car riders can feel the breeze run across their face, and look at the leaves, trees and winding creek, while avoiding the occasional branch.
The anniversary was not just for a train ride, but also for speeches and reflection.
Cheri Porter, OC&T General Manager, spoke to The Herald about the anniversary and where she hopes to see the railroad go in the future.
“I guess 35 years means we are doing something right,” she said. When the railroad was in its infancy, they faced a lot of pushback from people who thought they would fail. The fact that they are still standing, and have given rides to more than 750,000, proves otherwise.
Porter understands that the railroad brings thousands of people into town, and is glad that after all these years the town has really embraced the train.
Looking forward, she hopes that the railroad continues to grow, and keeps shedding a positive light on Titusville.
“We hope to continue being able to provide people with education and a unique experience that is the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad,” she said.
Before the train took off on its journey through the trees, the OC&T celebrated its anniversary with a ceremony. The ceremony featured some words from people instrumental to the railroad — some who have been there since the beginning.
The first to speak was Ray Grabowski Jr., Vice President of the OC&T Historical Society. To show how far the railroad has come, he gave some examples of other things from 1986.
“Matlock was still on TV,” he said, while also referencing the Challenger disaster. Speaking to the formation of the railroad, he said two groups, one interested in business and the other tourism, came together and said, “Let’s save this railroad.”
Ray Dingman is the original operator of the railroad. He came to the podium with six hats, representing different stages and roles. Dingman first was a part of the project when a study was made to determine whether the tracks could be usable for a rail line.
During that period, Dingman said that there was no way it could be operated with volunteers. He admitted that he was wrong. “As long as they keep volunteering ... I’m sure you will do well,” he said.
Among those in attendance to help the railroad celebrate were State Representative R. Lee James, Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry, and Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch.
There was also plenty of cookies and sweet treats in attendance, as well.
State Senator Michele Brooks Brooks was unable to attend, but sent an envoy to present a Senate Citation.
Crouch said that the railroad is “something awesome for the town.” He has taken all of his kids and grandkids on the train, and said it is something his family cherishes.
Commissioner Eric Henry said that when he has family come to visit, they ask what are the top things to do. He tells them to ride the train. “I always say the train is a real hidden gem,” he said.
According to Porter, 17,000 people come into Titusville to ride the train per year, bringing thousands of dollars into the community.
Through new events, additions and unique adventures, the OC&T looks to continue being a part of Titusville, and allowing new people to experience the charm of the Oil Valley.
“Hopefully they have an experience that brings them back for another visit,” Porter said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.